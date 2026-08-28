French star’s ‘desire’ is to join Man Utd before summer transfer window closes
Brest left-back Bradley Locko is willing to join Manchester United and become part of Michael Carrick’s squad, according to a journalist.
Man Utd are on the hunt for a left-back before the summer transfer window closes next week.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd have an interest in Alejandro Balde, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, believe that a deal for the Barcelona left-back is too costly.
Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window.
“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.
“Utd are working to add a new left-back.
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“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.
“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive.
“Utd are not going to do that, at least not now.
“Just as a comparison, remember when Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.
“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.
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“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option.
“Left-back is expected to be an area Utd want to improve before the deadline.
“I expect them to sign there.”
Bradley Locko open to Man Utd move
Brest left-back Bradley Locko has now emerged as a potential option for Man Utd.
According to journalist Dylan McBennett on X, the 24-year-old French defender is open to leaving Brest for Man Utd in the final days of the summer transfer window.
McBennett posted on X at 8:59am on August 28: “If United are looking for ‘solutions’ at left-back, Bradley Locko among names that would be open to joining the club before the transfer deadline.
“Among numerous left-backs with desire to join United this summer. #MUFC”
Locko has been on the books of Brest since 2023 and is under contract at the Ligue 1 club until the summer of 2027.
The 24-year-old left-back has provided five assists in 67 matches in all competitions for Brest so far in his career.
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