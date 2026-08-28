Liverpool make decision on whether to make new offer for Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have made a decision on whether to up their bid for Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr this summer, according to reports.

The Reds finally agreed a deal to sign France winger Bradley Barcola from PSG with The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirming that the transfer is now in the final stages.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, who left at the end of the season and has now joined Trabzonspor.

Barcola has been the Merseysiders’ main target for the left wing with their interest dating back to last summer when Liverpool were tracking his availability.

Liverpool are still looking to sign another winger before the transfer deadline with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Wednesday that the Reds have made a £50m proposal to Crystal Palace for Sarr.

Romano posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger! Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests. #LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move. Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray.’

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Before swiftly following it up by claiming: ‘Crystal Palace reject £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.

‘#CPFC insist on plan to keep the winger after two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool too.’

Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhaté is now claiming that Liverpool are ready to submit another offer ‘in the next few hours’.

Diakhaté wrote on DSports TV: ‘Liverpool have also stepped up their interest in Ismaïla Sarr. The Reds submitted an offer estimated at £50 million, which was rejected by Crystal Palace.

‘Despite this rejection, Liverpool have not given up on the player. The club still wants to strengthen its attacking options, and the Senegalese player is among those being considered to bolster the squad.

‘A second bid could come in the next few hours, although available information indicates that the deal remains difficult to finalise at this stage. Liverpool have also reportedly inquired about the terms of a potential transfer, while Palace are keen to keep their player.

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‘The case therefore remains open and could see a new development before the market closes.’

Could Liverpool go back in for Mbaye?

Liverpool have been interested in PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye all summer and Diakhaté insists “a last-minute bid cannot be completely ruled out” despite their lack of progress in recent days.

Diakhaté added: ‘Ibrahim Mbaye’s situation remains uncertain. The young Paris Saint-Germain striker has long been linked with Liverpool, who considered him among several attacking options.

‘Liverpool are now making progress on Bradley Barcola, with an agreement reportedly reached with PSG for the French international. The Reds are also continuing to explore other options to strengthen their attacking options.

‘In this context, the Mbaye deal seems to have lost momentum. However, a last-minute bid cannot be completely ruled out. The Senegalese player also has other options, particularly in the Bundesliga, but Liverpool’s project remains especially appealing to his entourage.

‘The amount of the transaction is one of the main factors likely to complicate a possible conclusion.’

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