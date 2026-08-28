Jacobs reveals Liverpool have been ‘offered’ Jones replacement as Reds could sign two Senegal stars

Liverpool have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara before the transfer deadline, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Reds have so far brought in Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet in permanent deals from Osasuna and Rennes respectively, while Ronald Araujo has moved to Anfield from Barcelona in a season-long loan.

Liverpool are now set to complete the signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain after weeks of transfer negotiations over a fee.

But, after allowing Curtis Jones to join Inter Milan in a deal worth €35m, there are concerns that Liverpool still need to bring in another midfielder, despite the emergence of youngster Trey Nyoni.

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch insists that the Reds are “still a little bit short” when you compare their midfield to that of past ones under Jurgen Klopp.

Crouch told Paddy Power: “I’m really interested to see the emergence of Trey Nyoni, he looks a really good player. A young lad who performed well in pre-season and I hope to see more of him this season.

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“For me Liverpool are still a little bit short in that central midfield area.

“When you think of that ‘golden era’ under Klopp, you had (Adam) Lallana, (Jordan) Henderson, Fabinho, (Gini) Wijnaldum. That’s an incredible set of midfielders.

“They’ve got some incredible quality in there right now, but I’m not sure there’s enough depth. One more central midfielder would be handy.”

Liverpool and Chelsea ‘offered’ Lamine Camara

And now reliable journalist Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool and Premier League rivals Chelsea have both been ‘offered’ the services of Monaco midfielder Camara.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘Monaco’s Lamine Camara has been offered to Chelsea and Liverpool as a late window opportunity. Crystal Palace had a bid turned down earlier this month.’

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It is understood that Monaco have agreed a deal to sign Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira with journalist Luca Bendoni revealing that Camara could be the non-EU player the French side choose to sell.

Bendoni said on X: ‘AS Monaco has reached an agreement in principle with Cruz Azul for midfielder Erik Lira. Total package around €10m including add-ons. Deal now depending on AS Monaco completing the sale of a non-EU player.’

Before Senegalese journalist La Loumance revealed that Liverpool could sign Camara as well as Ismaila Sarr before the transfer deadline.

He wrote on X: ‘Not the only Senegalese who could sign with Liverpool.’

It comes after The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are ‘still pursuing’ a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Sarr.

Despite having a proposal of around £50m turned down for the Senegal international, Delaney ‘understands the club are not yet discouraged from a deal to bring in Sarr’.

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