Man Utd begin process to sign Premier League forward as potential fee is revealed

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have strong interest in signing Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr this summer and have begun talks over a potential deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already lined up a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson when the World Cup is over with rumours he had a medical in New York a couple of weeks ago.

Man Utd are looking to sign one more midfielder, maybe two, although there plans took a hit when Manuel Ugarte suffered an injury during Uruguay’s recent World Cup match.

A left-back is also on their summer priority list along with a left-winger, while our colleagues at TEAMtalk are now claiming that Man Utd have ‘plans to recruit an attacker capable of operating across the frontline’.

And Crystal Palace attacker Sarr is ‘viewed internally as a player who fits that profile perfectly’ with the Senegal international scoring 18 goals in all competitions this season.

Sarr scored seven goals for the Eagles as they won the Europa Conference League under Oliver Glasner, while he contributed nine in the Premier League as they finished 15th.

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The Senegal star was already attracting interest from Man Utd before the World Cup but his sparkling performances in North America only strengthening the Red Devils’ appreciation of the former Watford man.

And now TEAMtalk add that Man Utd have ‘made contact with Sarr’s representatives to register their interest and gather further information about his situation’.

Crystal Palace will be looking for ‘more than’ £45m from Man Utd

On the potential fee Man Utd could have to pay Crystal Palace for Sarr, TEAMtalk revealed: ‘Sarr only joined the Eagles in 2024 for a fee of less than £15million, but after his outstanding campaign, TEAMtalk understands the south-east London club would expect to more than triple that investment if they were to entertain offers.’

Former Watford technical director Filippo Giraldi admitted in 2021 that Man Utd came “extremely close” to signing Sarr from the Hornets in the summer of 2020.

Giraldi has told the Here We Go podcast: “We were extremely close, I was personally negotiating with them.

“We weren’t able to reach an agreement. And I think Ismaila is very young, he will arrive for sure.

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“He missed probably an opportunity, but I think also for his football to stay here and get 10 goals and 10 assists, he’s deciding the league.

“I think for Watford in the condition they are at the moment it’s lucky he stayed.

“I love Ismaila because he has the ability to affect the game every time he plays, and that’s quite rare.

“You see fast wingers becoming more and more important in physical leagues like the Premier League.

“I remember last year against Manchester United and Liverpool, he was the one with Gerard Deulofeu on the other side affecting the game and deciding the game every time.

“This type of player are players you have to try to maximise and protect them as much as you can.”

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