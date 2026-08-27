Romano reveals what Barcola ‘here we go’ means for Gakpo, third Liverpool winger signing

Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Cody Gakpo’s future as Liverpool close in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Thursday morning that the Reds and PSG had finally agreed a fee for Barcola with the deal ‘now at the final stages’.

Liverpool have been working on a deal for weeks as they made the France international, who they’ve been tracking for a long time, their top target on the left wing.

Giving his ‘here we go’ to the Barcola transfer, Italian transfer insider Romano revealed the terms of the deal and insisted that all parties are “happy”.

Romano said on his latest YouTube video: “The big bomba has arrived over the morning but we were expecting if you were following the channel you will know that my video released at 2.30am last night was a clear message, just wait for the ‘here we go’ for Bradley Barcola – and here you have it!

“Bradley Barcola to Liverpool is ‘here we go’, deal agreed in principle between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and now waiting for the documents to be prepared, exchanged and checked by the lawyers.

READ: The 80 Prem players left out on opening day feat. Chelsea bomb squad and Arsenal exiles

“And then Bradley Barcola will have authorisation to travel for medical tests and contract signing at Liverpool. Not a surprise at all if you are following the channel.

“In some moments, there were many reports from England, from France, saying Barcola is not leaving PSG, Barcola is not for sale, Barcola €170m. I was always trying to come here and tell you ‘don’t forget about Barcola and Liverpool, remember it is not going to be €170m’.

“Liverpool wanted Barcola in summer 2025 and now they’ve got him. For £100m as a guaranteed fee, so this money is guaranteed for Paris Saint-Germain and then there are a few add-ons included in the deal. Sources at Paris Saint-Germain say ‘we are happy because we are going to get €140m with add-ons included’.

“Liverpool are very happy because they get one of the best wingers in the world, Barcola is happy because he wanted to go to Liverpool, so everyone happy, story over, Bradley Barcola to Liverpool is a here we go.”

What does the Barcola deal mean for Gakpo’s chances of leaving Liverpool?

There is the possibility that Liverpool winger Gakpo departs this summer with constant speculation over interest from Tottenham, and now Manchester City.

READ: Liverpool learn result of £50m Ismaila Sarr bid as Crystal Palace react

Liverpool have also been trying for another winger in case Gakpo leaves with bids rejected for Yankuba Minteh, while they have enquired about Ismaila Sarr.

Romano added: “What happens now with Liverpool’s second winger after the bids for Minteh, Ismaila Sarr and all the rest? It really depends on what happens with Cody Gakpo.

“If Gakpo goes to Tottenham or Manchester City, both of them in constant contact to understand the situation. Gakpo has an agreement with Tottenham and the agents are also talking to Man City. So, if Gakpo goes, Liverpool will add one more winger, otherwise they can stay with the current squad. So, let’s see what’s going to happen with the Dutch winger.”

READ NEXT: What each Prem club must do in final week of summer transfer window…