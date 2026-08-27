Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Joshua Zirkzee is edging closer to leaving Manchester United, who are reportedly working on signing a replacement.

So far this summer, Man Utd have largely been focused on overhauling their midfield, having invested heavily to sign Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

But the Red Devils remain in the market for further recruits, with reports indicating that they could yet sign a left-back, left winger and/or striker in the closing days of this summer’s transfer window.

This partly depends on exits, with journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the Red Devils will step up their move for a striker if/when Zirkzee leaves.

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Jacobs explained to Betway Insider: “A left-back seems to be the priority.

“They’ll be alert also to a No. 9, and if Joshua Zirkzee goes, that also becomes more pressing in the final hours or days of the window, and yet, if Manchester United can’t reinforce, then they obviously have the ability not to sanction a move.”

Zirkzee has been surplus to requirements at Man Utd for at least this summer, while he dropped behind Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko in the pecking order last season.

The Dutchman previously insisted on sticking around to fight for his place, but he now appears to have admitted defeat.

On Thursday afternoon, Romano reported that the attacker is closing in on a move to Serie A outfit Fiorentina, who have made an ‘official bid’.

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He explained on X: ‘Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee as official bid has been sent to Manchester United.

‘€5m loan fee, buy clause included in the deal with negotiations underway with #MUFC and player’s camp.

‘Deal on.’

Potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee named

This could open the door for United to sign a new striker, and it has been reported that the Red Devils are looking to compete with Tottenham Hotspur to sign 23-year-old Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic.

Alternatively, Man Utd could have moved for Ollie Watkins before he recently moved closer to joining Al-Hilal and ex-United player Lee Sharpe thinks he “would be an ideal buy”.

“I think he would be an ideal buy,” Sharpe told Metro.

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“He holds the ball up well, he’s quick, he scores goals and I think he’s at the age where he would have come in and not been overawed by Manchester United and what would have been expected of him as a number nine.

“I think he would have thrived and been be a great signing and Sesko would learn so much from him.

“It looks like he has looked at Saudi for the wages towards the end of his career, but I definitely think he could have come to Man United and had success for two or three years.

“He’d have been great to have around the club and great for Sesko so I wonder whether they might have missed a trick there.”