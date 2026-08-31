Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that the Cody Gakpo saga is ‘over’, with the Manchester City target to stay at Liverpool.

In recent days, Man City have moved into pole position in the race to sign Gakpo, who was identified as their leading target to replace Tottenham Hotspur newbie Savio.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool this summer, and he risks falling in the pecking order at Liverpool following the arrival of Bradley Barcola.

After finally signing Barcola, it has been reported that Liverpool want to sign another winger before this transfer window closes, but it has also been stated that this is dependent on Gakpo leaving to raise funds.

Gakpo, who has also been attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, reportedly decided over the weekend that he wanted to pursue a move to Man City, but there have still been a few moving parts regarding this deal.

READ: Romano gives Liverpool ‘here we go’ to attacker signing after Cody Gakpo update

On Monday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool and Gakpo would be happy to continue together if a move to Man City did not progress.

Romano said on X: ‘Liverpool informed Cody Gakpo’s camp they would be ready to keep him at the club if there’s no replacement.

‘All depends on Ismaila Sarr situation.

‘Gakpo had agreed terms with City on Saturday but would also be happy to stay at Liverpool if club decide to close doors.’

Liverpool make final decision on Cody Gakpo

Now, Ornstein has confirmed that the Gakpo transfer saga is ‘over’, with the Dutchman to stay at Liverpool after they ‘rejected’ a £80m bid from Man City.

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Ornstein explained: ‘BREAKING: Cody Gakpo to stay at Liverpool. Manchester City had £75m + £5m bid rejected by #LFC & pursuit over – confirmed between all sides in direct communication.

‘#MCFC now fully focused on attempting to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.’

Romano has since provided more details, having named Man City’s two main targets for the remainder of this transfer window.

Romano said on X: ‘OFFICIAL: Liverpool have decided to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as they can’t find a replacement.

‘£85m bid from Manchester City rejected as Gakpo has accepted to stay, ready to continue at #LFC.

‘Manchester City now focused on Ndiaye and Enzo Fernández.’

Romano added: ‘Manchester City are back in talks with Everton for Iliman Ndiaye, as revealed.

‘Tottenham deal depends on Richarlison and #MCFC back in contact with Everton today about Ndiaye.

‘City are ready to involve Jack Grealish in the negotiations, a top target for Everton.’

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