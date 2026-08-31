Romano gives Liverpool ‘here we go’ to attacker signing after Cody Gakpo update

Fabrizio Romano has given the ‘here we go’ for Liverpool to sign Saint-Etienne attacker Djylian N’Guessan ahead of the transfer deadline.

Liverpool are still looking to add more players to their squad before the transfer deadline with Bradley Barcola set to sign from Paris Saint-Germain after completing his medical on Sunday.

The Reds could now allow Cody Gakpo to leave to Manchester City for £85m if they can find a replacement for the Netherlands international.

Liverpool have a habit of bringing in players with one eye on the future and, in a surprise deal before the window shuts, the Reds have now agreed a deal to sign N’Guessan, who can play on the wings or as a centre-forward, from Saint-Etienne.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna first broke the news on X, he wrote: ‘EXCL: #PL | Advanced negotiations between ASSE and Liverpool for the transfer of Djylian N’Guessan. Last details to settle.’

Aouna added on Foot Mercato: ‘AS Saint-Etienne has made no secret of the fact that the doors are open for its young star, 18-year-old Djylian N’Guessan. The striker’s contract expires in 2027, which ultimately leaves few alternatives.

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‘And according to our information, ASSE is in advanced negotiations with Liverpool for the transfer of N’Guessan, who is considered by the Reds to be a great prospect for the future. There are only a few hours left to finalize the deal… or not.’

And Romano shortly after confirmed that a deal has been agreed and that N’Guessan will join in the summer of 2027 after another season with the French club.

Romano posted on X: ‘Liverpool agree deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint Etienne, here we go! 18 year old French striker joins in summer 2027, done also player side as #LFC got the authorization for medical. Follows Lucca Brughmans deal as another one for future – after @Santi_J_FM.’

Gakpo out and Sarr in at Liverpool?

The news comes after Romano provided an update on the future of Gakpo and Liverpool’s potential move for Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, talking about the Cody Gakpo situation, the agreement is done. Cody Gakpo and Manchester City have an agreement on the contract, all set already.

“Manchester City have also sent an £85m bid to Liverpool. Liverpool will only accept if they get the right winger before the end of the deadline. Otherwise, they will keep Cody Gakpo.

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“So this is the domino now. Who is the winger they want? At the moment, the favourite, more than Yankuba Minteh, is Ismaila Sarr. Ismaila Sarr is the favourite candidate.

“My understanding is that Crystal Palace are still saying no to Sarr’s exit. At the same time, they are also exploring possibilities for wingers on the market in case they get the right proposal for Sarr.

“Liverpool had a bid rejected earlier this week. There were zero links in the media between Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool, but I told you Liverpool sent a bid. It was £50m and was rejected by Palace.

“All people denied this, but now they are all talking about Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool because there was a bid and it got rejected. I can guarantee 100% that there was a bid sent by Liverpool in writing, so an official bid, not a verbal proposal.

“It was £45m plus £5m in add-ons, for a £50m package, but Crystal Palace are not selling the player for this money.

“So, let’s see what is going to happen there. Ismaila Sarr wants the move. He wants to go to Liverpool, but now it depends on the two clubs.

“Again, as I told you in the last video, Liverpool are being offered wingers every minute because all the clubs and all the agents know that Liverpool obviously need a winger.”

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