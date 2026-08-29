According to reports, there could be a double exit from Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days, with Kevin Danso and Pape Matar Sarr attracting interest.

Tottenham have been incredibly active in the transfer market since narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The north London side have invested over £300m on signings, having spent heavily to sign Savio, Omar Marmoush, Matheus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Roberto De Zerbi‘s side could yet secure more signings before the transfer window closes, but they are also working on several exits to balance the books.

Midfielder Sarr is among those who could leave amid interest from Nottingham Forest, which is hardly surprising following the arrivals of Fernandes and Tonali.

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And a new report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Tottenham ‘plan to accept an offer’ for Sarr before this transfer window closes.

O’Rourke explained: “Obviously Tottenham have had a very busy transfer window with incomings and obviously they have spent big on the likes of Tonali, Fernandes and Savio as well.

“So look, they’re going to have to balance the books in some respects.

“Matar Sarr probably is surplus to requirements now at Tottenham due to the competition for places in that midfield now. He’s pretty well down in the pecking order and Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

“So I think Tottenham would be open to offers for him, but it would have to be a decent offer for the Senegalese as well because he is under contract until 2030.”

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Kevin Danso is “one to watch”

And Fabrizio Romano claims centre-back Danso is also “one to watch” in the coming days, though Spurs have turned down a loan bid from Sunderland.

Romano explained: “And then important to mention also, keep an eye on the situation of Kevin Danso because the centre-back of Tottenham Hotspur could be one to watch in the next days.

“My understanding is that Kevin Danso would be open to leaving Tottenham in the final days of the summer transfer window.

“For Tottenham, he remains an important player.

“Obviously, at centre-back, Tottenham have several players for Premier League plus internal competition, domestic competition, not European football.

“And so, when you have Senesi, when you have Micky van de Ven, when you have Van Hecke and more options, obviously, is not easy for Kevin Danso to accept to be on the bench for most of the time.

“At the same time, for Roberto De Zerbi, he was always an important player before the summer transfer window, so, in the final part of the season last season since De Zerbi arrived. Now, Danso wants to play more.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there. Sunderland called for Kevin Danso. Tottenham said no to loan.

“So, we have to see what’s going to happen, but for sure, there is movement around Kevin Danso, and there would be some evolution.”

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