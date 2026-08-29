Arsenal have got the better of Liverpool for a midfield signing, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal is done.

There’ll be no shortage of moves at Anfield and the Emirates over the final days of the summer transfer window, with both clubs intent on making signings as well as sales.

Fleeting Arsenal interest in Bradley Barcola aside, the two clubs have largely avoided each other in the market this summer.

However, bubbling under the surface in June and July were the pair’s attempts to sign Georgian wonderkid, Andria Bartishvili.

He is a 17-year-old midfielder who despite his tender age, has already earned caps for his country at Under-21 level. At club level, he plays for Kolkheti 1913.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal put contract offers to the player and his camp. And on Saturday afternoon, news broke of the Premier League champions winning this race.

Arsenal beat Liverpool to Georgian gem

Taking to X, Geo_team – who primarily cover news and updates on Georgian stars – wrote: ‘ANDRIA BARTISHVILI TO ARSENAL FC – DEAL DONE.

‘Per my information, 17 y.o midfielder set to fly in London on September 1 for medical 5 y. deal for Georgian.

‘Transfer fee – 4.5M. The gunners beat Liverpool FC in race for Bartishvili.’

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, took to X soon after to verify the news, along with confirming the fee is €4.5m and not £4.5m.

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Romano stated: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign 17 year old Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili, here we go!

’17 year old midfielder has medical booked in London at #AFC next week then signing a five year contract.

‘He’s joining from 2027 when turning 18. Deal worth €4.5m. @Geo_team.’

Much bigger moves on the horizon at both clubs are expected in the forward lines.

Liverpool have agreed a deal with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola worth £106m plus £17m in add-ons. The Reds fully intend to sign another winger after that…

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

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Arsenal have suffered a painful rejection at the hands of Julian Alvarez who has personally informed Mikel Arteta he doesn’t want to join the Gunners.

Arsenal have mountains of cash still to spend, and the expectation is they will throw it at either a superstar-calibre left winger or striker in the coming days.