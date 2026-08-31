Arsenal are trying to make a last-minute signing.

Several journalists have reported that Arsenal have made a last-minute move for Lyon star Malick Fofana, having made an ‘official approach’.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made several signings, having landed Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis.

However, the Gunners have missed out on several targets, including Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal continue to target Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez as they look to improve their attack after selling Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but it was reported over the weekend that the striker is not keen on the move.

Therefore, Arsenal are at risk of being short of attacking options and it is feasible that they make the last-minute signing of an alternative target before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

And French journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed on Monday evening that the Gunners are ‘exploring a move’ for Fofan after he decided against joining Crystal Palace.

Hawkins said on X: ‘Excl Arsenal are exploring a move for Malick Fofana and have made initial enquiries to assess the feasibility of a deal. @RMCsport.

‘The player is interested in the possibility of joining Arsenal. Not the only option for Fofana.

‘Crystal Palace were in a position to reach an agreement with Lyon, but the winger does not want to join the club.’

Hawkins added: ‘The agreement between Malik Fofana and Arsenal should not be a problem.

‘The English club have already made contact with Lyon, and if they reach an agreement, everything will move very quickly. Lyon are hoping for around €40 million. @RMCsport.’

As a follow-up, Romano has revealed that the Gunners do not intend to pay 40 million euros (£34m) for Fofana, but he insists that a ‘deal is on’ after the player gave the green light.

Romano said on X: ‘Arsenal have made official club to club approach with Olympique Lyon for Malick Fofana as Deadline Day deal.

‘#AFC in contact with player’s camp Roc Nation and OL open to discussions around €40m package add-ons included.

‘Deal on — after@FabriceHawkins.’

He added: ‘More on Malick Fofana: Arsenal are not willing to match €40m valuation, only proceeding if price is right.

‘#AFC and Olympique Lyon are now discussing about formula of the deal.

‘Malick, keen on the move.’

More to follow…