The reason why Lamine Camara’s proposed move to Chelsea has ‘abruptly stalled’ has surfaced as they turn to Manu Kone.

Chelsea appear to have made huge strides forward in recent months due to their off-field decisions, having made a statement with the appointment of new manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues have also altered their transfer policy by turning to more proven talents, with Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix and Emiliano Martinez among their most notable additions.

This potentially sets up a challenge for the Premier League title, but there is more work to do and they could yet make another signing or two before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Chelsea’s current focus is on their midfield because Manchester City continue to target Enzo Fernandez.

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£120m-rated Fernandez is reported to be Man City’s leading target and they could yet strike a deal with Chelsea this summer.

It has been reported that the Blues would sell Fernandez under the right conditions, though they want their asking price to be met and to have a replacement through the door.

In recent days, AS Monaco star Camara has been mooted as Chelsea’s leading option to replace Fernandez, and it’s been reported that an ‘agreement’ has been struck for this deal.

However, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now reported that Camara’s proposed move to Chelsea has ‘abruptly stalled’ due to one main problem.

Lamine Camara to Chelsea risks collapse for one reason as Blues turn to alternative

Tavolieri said on X: ‘Lamine Camara’s deal abruptly stalled due to agents!

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‘Intermediaries have inserted themselves on both sides, at Chelsea and at Monaco, which is creating massive disorder.

‘Despite the in-principle agreement reached between the clubs, even though there were still some discussions to fine-tune on payment schedules and bonuses as explained last night, certain agents want to increase the transfer fee value to cover a larger amount of commissions.

‘That’s the major issue with the file at the moment.’

And fellow journalist Santi Aouna claims Roma star Kone, who was linked with Chelsea earlier this summer, is now their ‘priority’ target over Camara, while the Blues only plan to sign one more midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Aouna said on X: ‘Chelsea wants to recruit ONE midfielder.

‘As revealed, Manu Koné is now the Blues’ priority.

‘The Lamine Camara track is OFF for the moment.’

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