Whitwell reveals which signing Man Utd stars wanted – not left-back

The Manchester United squad felt the signing of a new centre-forward was more important than the addition of a left-back during the summer transfer window, Laurie Whitwell has revealed.

Man Utd largely focused on rebuilding their midfield over the summer, bringing in Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos. They also spent £8million to sign England U18 winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur and brought in goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

Criticism has been aimed at United director of football Jason Wilcox for not replacing Joshua Zirkzee with a striker who can give Benjamin Sesko better cover and competition, and for deciding against landing a left-back.

Many United fans felt a strong backup for Luke Shaw was needed, especially with the club returning to the Champions League, but the Red Devils feel players such as Patrick Dorgu, Baleba, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can provide sufficient cover.

During an appearance on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Whitwell provided insight into what United’s squad were thinking while the transfer window remained open.

He said: “From people I’ve spoken to, the players were looking at that area [striker] and saying that Sesko needs somebody else to alternate with, a focal point which could allow Mbeumo and Cunha to adopt their more natural positions.

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“From what I can tell, left-back wasn’t as pressing in the players’ minds because of their faith in Luke Shaw, and he’s got support from the squad for all the time he’s been at the club.”

United rejected a late approach from Everton to sign Zirkzee on deadline day.

Zirkzee was the subject of a loan-to-buy offer from Fiorentina in the days leading up to the transfer deadline, while he also picked up interest from Juventus, Napoli and Como.

Whitwell expects United to ‘revisit’ Zirkzee’s situation in January.

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace and Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic have emerged as two potential targets to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs thinks Michael Carrick’s side could have a quick start to the winter window.

“For United, I think they’re going to have urgency in January,” he told The United Stand.

“If they don’t move in January and they leave everything until the summer, that could have a really detrimental knock-on effect on the second half of this season.”

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