Once they sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, Arsenal have been told they need to find a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres.

Having already signed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, Arsenal are set to make Guimaraes their fourth summer arrival.

On Wednesday evening, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Guimaraes has now ‘completed his medical’ ahead of his move to Arsenal.

Romano said on X: ‘Bruno Guimarães has completed his medical at Arsenal ahead of signing a four year contract at the club.

‘Mikel Arteta already spoke to Bruno today, excited to welcome him as Arteta wanted Guimarães for years… and now he’s joining.

‘£75m move, to be announced soon.’

Arsenal are now expected to switch their attention to improving their attack, while they could also sign another centre-back to cover for injured William Saliba.

READ: Arsenal Premier League title hopes in tatters after ‘stark reminder’ amid Arteta frustration

The Gunners have reportedly missed out on Vinicius Junior, who has agreed to sign a new Real Madrid contract.

But the north London outfit will remain in the market for an alternative winger, though former Premier League goalkeeper has explained why they also need to find a replacement for Gyokeres, who only joined the Gunners for around £64m last summer.

“A signing like Bruno Guimaraes can give Arsenal the strength in depth they need to win multiple trophies,” Given told BoyleSports.

“But I think they still need to strengthen their options up front with another striker as well.

“Viktor Gyokeres did okay last season but I still think when you want to win multiple trophies, you need somebody at the very top of the pitch who only needs one chance to score, not three or four chances a game.

“That’s the level Arsenal are at, at the minute. If there is an opportunity to bring in more quality up front, that’s part of the puzzle too.”

READ MORE: Vinicius alternatives for Arsenal include Chelsea drugs cheat…

Reason for Bruno Guimaraes signing mooted

On Guimaraes, Given has explained why he thinks Arsenal have made a move for the Newcastle star.

“Bruno can play in his position as well and that could give Mikel Arteta more license to rest Declan,” Given added.

“I think that’s becoming a real worry that Declan Rice is playing too much football. He seems to play every minute and we all know the kind of player that he is.

“He is all in, all the time. You can only do that for so long. It’ll catch up on him eventually.

“Maybe Arteta is looking at Bruno’s flexibility and thinking he can play higher up the pitch or sit in among the holding midfielders too.

“It’s a signing that would give them plenty of options.”

READ NEXT: Ranking the Big Eight (that’s a thing) by banter season potential