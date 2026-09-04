PSG boss Luis Enrique has given his verdict on the blockbuster Bradley Barcola transfer to Liverpool.

Liverpool’s primary aim upon entering the summer transfer window was adding pace and stardust to their wing positions.

They’ve added plenty of quickness in Victor Munoz, but France international Barcola is the total package.

The Reds successfully negotiated PSG all the way down from their £145m asking price to a package totalling £123m. That £123m figure comprises £106m in guaranteed payments plus £17m in add-ons.

With the 23-year-old now at Anfield for the long haul, his former manager at PSG, Luis Enrique, has spoken publicly about the deal.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Enrique insisted there are no losers from this transfer, with all three of Barcola, PSG and Liverpool benefitting massively.

Enrique stated: “Barcola grew enormously in Paris, but he also helped the team grow enormously.

“He wanted more playing time than I could guarantee him.

“In the end, I think everyone is a winner with that transfer. I truly wish him all the best.”

Enrique does have a point, with all three parties involved able to claim they’re better off now than before the transfer was made.

Barcola wasn’t a regular starter in Paris despite his colossal talents, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue the preferred front three in the biggest games.

Barcola has now joined a club where he’s comfortably the best winger on the books and among the first names on the teamsheet, irrespective of position.

Liverpool have signed a superstar-calibre winger who’ll revitalise an attack that looked sluggish last term. The likes of Cody Gakpo and an ageing Mohamed Salah were unable to counter at pace or beat their markers in one-v-one situations. Barcola will remedy both problems.

PSG, meanwhile, collect a gigantic fee for a player who wasn’t in their best eleven. The French giant have also sold at the right time as far as generating the biggest fee goes, given Barcola had entered the final two years of his deal in Paris and showed no willingness to pen fresh terms.

If PSG had retained Barcola for another year and sold in 2027, they’d have generated a fraction of the £123m Liverpool committed to last month.

Iraola speaks on Barcola debut plans

All eyes will now be on Portman Road on Friday night, with Barcola potentially in line to make his debut as Liverpool square off against Ipswich Town.

Speaking on Thursday, Liverpool manager, Andoni Iraola, touched on Barcola’s situation with regards to fitness, along with whether he could make the starting eleven.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea target Lamine Camara reaches decision on joining Liverpool with personal terms agreed

* Liverpool: Third potential January arrival after Camara named as Reds confirm ‘pre-agreed deal’

* Iraola decision on two Liverpool stars proves Carragher right after ‘never going to play’ claim

“We are very happy with Bradley; it was our priority to sign a very, very good player in those positions,” said Iraola.

“He has also come with the right mentality. I like that he wanted Liverpool a lot. He wanted to come here.

“It’s a good first sign, and being the player he is, he has come with the willingness to help us. He is playing well for us [in training], and if everything goes well in training today, he will definitely be available for us tomorrow.”

Asked if he is ready to start or could be used off the bench, Iraola added: “Good question. I see him in a good place.

“He has trained for us; indeed, he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season. He has been training, and it’s a decision we have to make. But we have to consider he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season games.”