Liverpool copy Cristiano Ronaldo trick with new Bradley Barcola name

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Liverpool have confirmed Bradley Barcola’s squad number and a new moniker for the French international winger.

After signing for £123 million from PSG, Barcola has chosen the number 29 shirt at Liverpool and the club is celebrating the signing with free shirt and number printing for the next few days as they look to cash in on the big name arrival.

The club has just launched its third kit to complete the Adidas line up for the 2026/7 season and it has also launched a new piece of marketing for Barcola.

Barcola will wear the name B.Barcola on the back of his shirt and the club has posted a number of social media posts naming him BB29.

The initials and number combination nickname is probably most associated with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose CR7 nickname was originally used to differentiate him from Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who used the R9 nickname.

Other footballers have since adopted the style of nickname, with Adidas also using the style for a range of clothing named after Lionel Messi. The LM10 range was designed in honour of the Argentinian superstar and the use of the label for Barcola seems to be repeating the trick for Liverpool.

With the loss of Mo Salah in the summer transfer window, Adidas will be hoping to cash in on the next superstar on the production line and the brand is offering free name and number printing in order to boost shirt sales.

Adidas’ lucrative Liverpool deal

Adidas pays Liverpool up to £60 million per year as part of the long-term deal to supply kits to the Merseyside club. The deal has been a lucrative one for both sides, with a series of leisurewear ranges and one-off items launched this summer.

They include Liverpool-themed trainers and retro kit ranges. The club has also announced a new Adidas Teamgeist range this week. The range is based on the famous Adidas 2006 World Cup Teamgeist range and is designed with a nod to mid-2000s Liverpool kit designs in green and white.

The full Teamgeist range can be found here.