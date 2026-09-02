Manchester United have not given up on the prospect of bringing Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall to Old Trafford, according to a report.

Hall was Man Utd’s top left-back target in the summer transfer window.

There were reports that Newcastle would have sold Hall to Man Utd on the final day of the summer transfer window had they been offered £75million.

Man Utd made no such offer, and the England international, who is also able to play as a midfielder, is still at Newcastle.

However, Man Utd are not giving up on a potential deal for Hall in 2027.

According to The Sun, Man Utd still have long-term plans for Hall and have been laying the foundation for a potential deal for the Newcastle star for next year, just like the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, did with Carlos Baleba.

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Man Utd tried to sign Baleba last summer, but the Premier League giants did not want to pay the £100million+ that Brighton and Hove Albion demanded.

Baleba wanted to join Man Utd last summer, and the midfielder eventually saw his wish granted late last month when the Red Devils signed him from Brighton for £70million.

Lewis Hall still a Man Utd target

The Sun has reported that Hall, too, wanted to join Man Utd from Newcastle this summer.

The report has stated: ‘They left it too late with Lewis Hall, keen to join the exodus at Newcastle.

‘United were encouraged by Hall’s annoyance with Eddie Howe, whom he blamed for missing out on an England World Cup squad place.

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‘After Howe left, Hall was still looking to depart. ‘Maybe it’s time,’ one of Hall’s inner circle said.

‘United held informal discussions but a source close to Hall said Newcastle ‘shut that down’.

‘United are possibly playing the long game again, as they did with Baleba.

‘United enquired about Baleba 12 months before he was driven into their Carrington training complex.

‘Hall will be into the final two years of his existing contract next summer.’

Man Utd signed midfielders Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils also addressed the goalkeeping situation by adding Karl Darlow to their squad.

Man Utd wanted to sign a left-back, and it is very likely that they will want to address the situation when the transfer window opens again in January.

While Newcastle will be hugely reluctant to sell Hall in the middle of the season, Man Utd could well try to sign him next season and make him their first signing of 2027.

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