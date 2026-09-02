A report has revealed that Man Utd players wanted the Red Devils to make a new striker signing before the transfer deadline.

Man Utd focused their attention on improving their midfield over the summer transfer window with Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos all arriving from Brighton, Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

However, it was an unexpectedly quiet transfer deadline day with Man Utd supporters looking for INEOS to pull out at least one new signing on the final day.

There had been rumours that a new left-back could arrive on deadline day, while a new striker had also been mooted if Joshua Zirkzee sealed a move away.

None of those deals came to fruition, and now The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has revealed that the Man Utd players felt the Red Devils “needed” another striker in before the deadline.

Whitwell wrote: ‘Another deal that appeared close but fell through was Everton’s loan bid for Joshua Zirkzee, amid uncertainty over Folarin Balogun’s move from Monaco. Everton first made contact with United at 5pm and made an offer at 8pm.

READ: Man City respond to Man Utd deadline day enquiry for surprise left-back transfer

‘United were open to Zirkzee leaving — he has been pushing to go to play — but decided it was too late to source a replacement. United sources suggested the proposal was worth less than the reported £10m including loan fee and wages.

‘Some players felt a new centre-forward to share the load with Benjamin Sesko was needed, allowing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to stay more often in their best positions.’

Neville on Man Utd transfers: ‘That’s going to cause a real problem’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville reckons the Red Devils have left themselves short with the former defender worried what will happen to them if Luke Shaw or Harry Maguire gets injured at some point this season.

READ: Man Utd still looking to complete one transfer with Gary Neville in ‘shock’

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I do feel that when you go into the Champions League, and you’ve got an uncertain defence in the sense that a couple of them are injury-prone and they’re likely to get injured… [it’s a worry].

“For the top clubs that are playing in the Champions League, you’ve got to imagine: what happens if Luke Shaw gets injured? That’s going to cause a real problem.

“What happens if Harry Maguire gets injured? You’ve got a real problem. So I always imagine: just take your two most dominant defenders out for two months simultaneously, which can happen, and you’re playing Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, you’re going to concede goals, and you’re going to lose football matches.”

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