De Zerbi confirms Tottenham trio signed for £95.5m ‘want to leave’

Richarlison, Kevin Danso and Pape Sarr have all asked to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the final days of the summer transfer window, Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed.

Tottenham’s poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 2-0 at home by an impressive Newcastle United side. Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa both pulled off great finishes as Newcastle humiliated their former player Sandro Tonali at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Richarlison, Danso and Sarr were all left out of the squad, and De Zerbi admitted after the game that the trio could depart.

“Richarlison, I don’t know,” he said (via the Evening Standard).

“He said too many times [that] he wants to leave. Danso came to me two days ago, and he said he wants to leave, and Pape Sarr, the same, but he suffer[ed] a small injury, but he is almost ready to train.”

The trio cost Spurs upwards of £95.5m. Sarr joined for an initial £14.6m in August 2021 before being loaned back to FC Metz for the 2021-22 campaign, while Spurs signed Danso on loan with an obligation to buy worth £20.9m in May last year.

READ: Carragher slams ‘absolutely criminal’ Tottenham error and reveals the ‘answer’

Richarlison, meanwhile, arrived in north London for £50m plus £10m in add-ons four years ago.

According to Fabrizio Romano, central midfielder Sarr has agreed personal terms with Juventus after being ‘offered’ to the Italian giants.

Juve are trying to beat Nottingham Forest and Galatasaray to Sarr after missing out on Franck Kessie, who has decided to rejoin Atalanta.

Romano revealed earlier on Saturday that Danso is exploring a potential exit from Spurs, which has now been confirmed by De Zerbi.

Sunderland have already failed with a season-long loan bid for the centre-half.

Spurs have been tipped to offer Richarlison to former club Everton in an attempt to help their negotiations for Iliman Ndiaye.

Richarlison has been linked with Juve, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce this summer, too.

De Zerbi reacted to the defeat to Newcastle by saying: “We will not panic.

De Zerbi ‘sorry’ for Tottenham loss

“I know very well where we are going, what the plan is, and what difficult problems we could find in our way.

“I am sorry for the fans and sorry for the players for the result, but we have to improve, and to change two seasons like the last two is impossible in 10 days and with people in the transfer market.

“We have to work hard on the pitch and find the connection with the players because last season before the end of the season we were in the Championship and we stayed up together.

“Now we have to keep clam and focus on improvement. We have a great squad and great players, we can’t use all the players we brought but if we work in this way and believe in ourselves I think we will change the last two seasons.

“If the rush is more important than the journey [then] we can’t find the solutions to the last two seasons.”

READ NEXT: Spurs break £300m mark in 10 biggest spenders of 2026 summer transfer window