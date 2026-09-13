Split image of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and a shadow, with the Manchester United badge in between - copyright F365

Manchester United have been told that they “100% should have signed” Chelsea newbie Danny Welbeck from Brighton in the summer.

Welbeck progressed through the ranks at Man Utd, and he enjoyed a late-career renaissance at Brighton to earn a summer move to Chelsea.

After scoring 13 Premier League goals last season, 35-year-old Welbeck joined Chelsea for around £5m to provide experience and cover for Joao Pedro.

The veteran already has three goals for Chelsea, with these goals coming in two Carabao Cup games.

Man Utd were also linked with Welbeck as they considered signing a new striker to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko, and ex-United striker Frazier Campbell thinks his former side were foolish not to sign the new Chelsea player.

“For me, 100% Man Utd should’ve signed Danny Welbeck,” Campbell told Boyle Sports.

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“One thing I’ve always said over the last 10 years at United is that, looking back at my time there, there were always some experienced forwards who knew the league and knew where the net was.

“So when it got to a pressure point for the young boys, those senior players could deal with the pressure, take all the flak, and score the goals, allowing the young lads to progress with less stress and pressure.

“It’s high pressure at Man United, and if you’re that number nine, the team expects you to score 20-plus goals. If you’re not hitting those numbers, you’re getting questioned.

“So for me, having someone like Welbeck in the squad would have been fantastic because it takes that pressure off Benjamin Sesko and gives you some competition.

“Danny did really well last season, and even though he’s older now, he’s experienced and a local lad from Manchester. It would have been perfect, but it didn’t happen for whatever reason, and you’ve just got to carry on.”

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Luke Shaw defended after “becoming a problem”

Campbell has also leapt to Luke Shaw’s defence after there was a lot of talk about him potentially being replaced by Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall in the summer.

“You want someone who’s going to be around for a long time and play a lot of games. Luke played all the games last season, so it’s a bit of a weird one for me how people have written him off over the summer and overnight he’s become a problem,” Campbell added.

“I don’t remember a team in history saying, ‘If we sign a new left-back, we’ll win the league and the Champions League.’ It’s just people nitpicking.

“I totally understand wanting your team to evolve and keep moving forward, but I’m more than happy with Luke Shaw at left-back, though someone like Lewis Hall for the future would be really good for the club.”

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