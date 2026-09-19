Noah Ajayi and JJ Gabriel have been linked with moves away from Man Utd.

Man Utd have ‘agreed terms’ with highly-rated youngster Noah Ajayi on a long-term contract after their JJ Gabriel scare, according to reports.

It was revealed earlier this week that Gabriel had requested to leave Man Utd in unexpected news, just as he looked to be closing in on an appearance for the Red Devils first team.

The 15-year-old impressed in his UEFA Youth League debut last week by scoring a hat-trick against FC Sabah Under-19s with excitement continuing to grow over his talent.

Gabriel is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to come out of the Man Utd academy but he now looks likely to leave with interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and other clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.

That scare seems to have prompted Man Utd to tie down other promising talent to professional deals with Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan indicating earlier this week that German winger Ajayi has decided to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from other clubs.

Khan posted on X: “Highly-rated youngster Noah Ajayi is close to signing a new long-term contract at #mufc.

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“Ajayi had attracted interest from clubs in England and around Europe (including those in Germany) but will stay at club he’s been at since he was 10-years-old.

“Had a four and a half inch growth spurt a few years ago – now stands at 6’2.

“Exciting talent and constantly impressive when he plays for the youth teams.

“Good news amid JJ Gabriel news yesterday however that pans out. Follows @SullyTalkz and @NathSalt1.”

After Khan gave @SullyTalkz credit for his information, the well-known Man Utd account has revealed on Roundtable that Ajayi has now ‘agreed’ terms to sign his first professional deal at Old Trafford.

The report stated: ‘Sully Talkz Exclusive: Noah Ajayi and his camp have agreed on terms for a first professional contract at Manchester United.

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‘Roundtable understands that Noah Ajayi and his camp have agreed on terms to sign his first professional contract at Manchester United, and he is expected to sign it soon.’

The report added: ‘Ajayi has impressed coaches with his exceptional performances over the last 12 months.

‘He played a key role in the FA Youth Cup final run under Darren Fletcher last season.

‘The left-winger is expected to train more with Michael Carrick’s first team this season, although competition is fierce in his favoured position.’

Man Utd ‘will reject’ Gabriel’s ‘request to be de-registered’

Man Utd have made a final decision to not cave in to Gabriel’s demands too with Manchester Evening News’ chief Manchester United correspondent, Tyrone Marshall revealing that the Red Devils ‘will reject his request to be de-registered’.

Marshall posted on X: ‘JJ Gabriel in Barcelona today for talks over a move to the Nou Camp.

‘United will reject his request to be de-registered but threat of a move on October 6, which would require FIFA approval, remains #mufc.’

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