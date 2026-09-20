Gary Neville insists Manchester United will “go nowhere” under Michael Carrick if they keep “walking” as they did in the “worst 15 minutes” he’s ever seen them play.

Fulham and United had 26 shots between them in a first half which saw attack dominate defence but the score remained 0-0 as Marcus Rashford missed two big chances and Senne Lammens was forced into two top stops to deny the hosts at Craven Cottage.

Neville couldn’t believe what he was seeing, focusing his ire initially on his former club, before insisting that neither club would “go anywhere” without adding some “energy” in defence.

“United’s defending when Fulham go forward is so basic, it’s like they’re not moving,” he said on commentary.

“Look at those blue shirts [Man Utd] now – walking. You should never walk on a football pitch, I’m sorry. Here they are again – you’ve got to get moving; be ready to pounce.

“Both teams are the same. It’s why there were 26 shots in the first half because you can basically do what you want.

“For 25 minutes the white team can play against the blue mannequins and then they can swap and the blue team can play against the white mannequins. It’s a bizarre football match; it’s not right.

“Neither of them are going to go anywhere playing like this.”

Asked by Peter Drury if “fear” might be playing its part in the game, Neville added: “Fear, complacency – it could be anything. People at home will say they’re not working hard enough. Energy is a massive part of football.

“If either manager comes out at the end of this game and says they were hard done by – they can’t complain.”

Fulham took the lead with the first meaningful attack of the second half as Calvin Bassey outmuscled Matheus Cunha before firing a shot at goal, which was parried by Lammens towards Lisandro Martinez, who inexplicably put the ball into his own net.

Instead of focusing on what was an embarrassing way to give up the lead, Neville slammed United for the “worst” 15-minute spell he had ever seen them play.

“I’ve watched Man Utd since the age of five and that’s the worst I’ve seen them play,” a furious Neville said. “Absolutely pathetic. They’ve walked for 15 minutes.”

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