Iraola waggles his finger on the bench for Liverpool.

Andoni Iraola was spotted raging at a Liverpool star during their 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Alexander Isak scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season, tapping in after some fine work from Cody Gakpo on the Reds’ right flank.

But it was a struggle in general for a Liverpool side who are now sixth in the Premier League after two wins and three draws to start the Iraola era at Anfield, but who are yet to really get going under their new boss.

The football was lethargic and Bournemouth gave at least as good as they got for most of the game.

Jeremy Jacquet was hugely impressive alongside Virgil van Dijk once again but there was once again a lack of fluency in attack, with £125m summer singing Bradley Barcola taking time to bed in.

No such excuse can be afforded to Florian Wirtz, who has now played over 4000 minutes of football for Liverpool and looked as green at as he did at the start of his debut season.

Jamie Carragher couldn’t believe the Germany international came out for the second half at the Vitality Stadium after describing his performance in the first half as “nothing”.

And former Premier League striker Troy Deeney noticed Iraola going potty on the touchline thanks to Wirtz continually slowing the game down.

Deeney told talkSPORT: “Florian Wirtz for me, it’s the first time I’ve seen him live.

“He just doesn’t look like he belongs in this league. What I mean by that is, he’s clearly talented, clearly he’s got the technical ability.

“But it’s like he doesn’t believe he’s going to score and doesn’t believe he’s going to impact the game. Liverpool need more from him.

“The rest of the team are starting to disbelieve because every time it goes to him, the tempo slows down.

“That means (Bradley) Barcola doesn’t get the ball quick, (Cody) Gakpo doesn’t get the ball quick, it allows Bournemouth to get back.

“And when they get back, it slows the whole thing down. Iraola just in front of us was absolutely blowing his top.”

After Alexander Isak gave the visitors the lead following the interval, Deeney added: “His brain’s working quicker than his body.

“He’s not playing free. In the warm-up, he looks unbelievable. It looks effortless, but when he plays, he’s overthinking everything.”

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