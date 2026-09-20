Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed his former club to make a move for AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott.

Scott has developed into one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League, and it feels like only a matter of time before he secures a move to a Big Six club.

Chelsea are known to be targeting him after missing out on Lamine Camara in the summer, and it has also been suggested that Liverpool could sign him after he worked with Reds boss Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth.

Scott has been named in the latest England squad, and Iraola has praised his former player ahead of Sunday’s match against Bournemouth.

“Very happy, both (Alex Scott and Rio Ngumoha) deserve it,” Iraola said this week.

READ: Bournemouth v Liverpool: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

“They helped the national team before the World Cup and did a good job. I can only speak so well about both, deserved, they are ready.”

“I think he’s a wonderful player…”

Now, Carragher has praised Scott, who could be a great signing for Liverpool.

“I think he’s a wonderful player,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

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‘There was a lot of interest in him in the summer and because Liverpool have a former Bournemouth manager, you almost think: will there be a link or will there be a couple of players moving that way?

“I thought Rayan was fantastic last season as well. It will have been really good for him to get a goal in midweek because he probably hasn’t been himself at the start of the season.

“There are some fantastic players here at Bournemouth.”

Ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has also called for his former club to sign Scott, partly because Iraola “already trusts” him.

“Alex Scott,” Heskey told 10bet when asked to pick out a Bournemouth player for Liverpool to sign.

“When you look at the young midfielders moving around the market right now, he’s right up there with the best of them, and he probably wouldn’t command half the inflated price tag of others despite being just as talented.

“The great thing for me is that Iraola has already proven he can get the absolute best out of him. Having a player like that make the step up with a manager who already trusts him inside out would be a massive asset.”

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