Bournemouth v Liverpool: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

It’s a quick return to his former club for Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola as the Reds head to the south coast on Sunday afternoon. While unbeaten so far, three draws in the opening four league games have left Liverpool already six points behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

The visitors have enjoyed more success in cup games so far and now Bournemouth have to contend with managing domestic and European commitments. Their Europa League adventure got off to a strong start with a 2-1 away win at Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

In the Premier League, the story so far for the Cherries has been losing leads, so new boss Marco Rose will have been particularly satisfied to see them hold on for victory in Spain after going 2-0 up early. In the Premier League this season, they’ve let leads slip in every match, meaning a haul of just three points rather than 12 after three draws and a defeat.

Bournemouth v Liverpool kick-off time

Bournemouth v Liverpool kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, September 20 at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth v Liverpool how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries have four definite absentees.

Julian Araujo and Eli Junior Kroupi won’t be back until November, while Amine Adli and Veljko Milosavljevic are predicted to return in October.

We’ll have to see if Rose rotates after a European game but, for now, he’s expected to play a three of James Tavernier, Justin Kluivert and Rayan behind Evanilson.

Alex Scott, called up by England on Friday, and Tyler Adams should anchor the midfield.

Liverpool team news

Iraola shuffled the pack for Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup but the big names will return on Sunday.

That means Alisson back in goal, Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet in the heart of defence and Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in attack.

On the wings, big summer signing Bradley Barcola may be unleashed from the start.

Joe Gomez made his first appearance of the season in the Spurs win so should be on the bench providing he’s come through unscathed.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain long-term absentees, while Federico Chiesa is out with a back injury.

Bournemouth v Liverpool odds

Liverpool are 6/5 favourites to bag just their second Premier League win of the season.

Bournemouth are 2/1 to secure their first top-flight win under Rose while The Draw is 14/5.

Liverpool are Evens for a top four finish this season and 28/1 to win the title.

Bournemouth v Liverpool prediction

This looks like a game destined for a high goal count although the bookies are in agreement. Over 3.5 is just 6/5.

So it may pay to play individual scorers instead.

Marcus Tavernier has scored in four of his last five Premier League appearances for Bournemouth so looks a value anytime option at 7/2 against a Liverpool defence that can be got at.

For the visitors, Bradley Barcola could get the spaces to run into that will yield his first goal for the Reds. The France international is 12/5 to net while a Tavernier/Barcola goalscorer double is 12/1.

As for predicting a winner, both sides have claims and that suggests parity.

Bournemouth have drawn 13 of their 23 Premier League matches in 2026, while Liverpool have ended all square in three of their four top-flight matches so far.

This isn’t going to be 0-0 is it, so back Both Teams to Score in a Draw at 7/2.