Jamie Carragher ravished Dominic Calvert-Lewin with praise as the Leeds striker scored and assisted in their 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Calvert-Lewin got 14 Premier League goals in his debut season for Leeds and got off the mark this term against Brentford before putting in a stellar showing under lights at Elland Road on Monday night.

Jayden Bogle was the beneficiary of his magnificent leap to score Leeds’ second of the night after Ao Tanaka’s deflected shot gave them the lead, as Calvert-Lewin’s header deflected in off his teammate.

The big striker did then get his goal as he turned Sven Botman inside out and then fired a shot past Lukas Hornicek, before Noah Okafor scored Leeds’ fourth and Bazoumana Toure netted a late consolation for Newcastle.

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Carragher was thoroughly impressed by Leeds’ performance as a whole, but reserved very special praise for Calvert-Lewin, hailing the England international as “sensational” and drooling over his leap for Bogle’s goal.

He said on Sky Sports: “In the first half, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been absolutely unplayable.

“I’m not going to say it has been the perfect all-round centre forward’s performance because he did have another chance that he missed.

“But he has been sensational, and I’m not having anyone taking that first goal off him.

“There is not a greater sight in football than seeing a centre-forward rise above everybody in the air and head the ball in the net.

“Just look how high he gets in the air, and yes, the ball might take a touch off Bogle on the way in, but I’m not having anyone take that goal off him.

“Maybe he knew they had taken that first one off him because the way he switched on and took the second was fantastic. He’s been brilliant.”

Ever-increasing physicality

Newcastle were completely outplayed by their hosts and Carragher feels as though the Premier League continues to get more and more physical.

Carragher added: “It will be a tough time for Newcastle this season. New coaches, young players. But, they just got beaten up out there today.

“It feels like the physicality across the league has jumped again. The power, the pace and physicality is going up every year.”