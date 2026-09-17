According to reports, Chelsea star Cole Palmer is ‘set’ to be part of England’s squad for this international break with two uncapped players.

Palmer was a notable absentee from England’s squad for this summer’s World Cup after he struggled for form and fitness during the 2025/26 campaign.

However, the 24-year-old has sparkled as part of a new-look Chelsea attack alongside Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers under Xabi Alonso at the start of this season. He has four goals and two assists in his six appearances across all competitions.

Now, it has emerged that England boss Thomas Tuchel has seen enough from Palmer to recall him for this month’s international break.

Tuchel’s latest squad is due to be formally announced on Friday morning, with The Three Lions facing Spain, Czechia and Croatia in Nations League ties.

READ: Arsenal star and Man Utd targets among six England stars ripe for a recall



And Palmer will be involved, with talkSPORT reporting Palmer is ‘set for an England recall’, while two uncapped players could also be included.

The report claims: ‘Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, part of England’s pre World Cup training camp in the USA, is also in strong contention for a place in the squad for the upcoming Nations League games.

‘With Dean Henderson sidelined by injury, Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, highly regarded withing the FA, is also in line for his first senior call-up.’

England boss Thomas Tuchel is ‘considering five exciting talents’

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, are reporting that Tuchel is ‘considering five exciting talents’, with in-form Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier among the potential call-ups.

READ MORE: Manchester Derby VAR fallout continues as Tuchel reveals one World Cup ‘regret’ and it’s not that one



The report claims:

‘We understand that Alex Scott, Josh King and Jobe Bellingham are also among the players being assessed as England’s new boss considers fresh options. ‘Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood is also on the radar and is another player being looked at by Tuchel’s staff as they assess the options available to them.’

And BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel has revealed two more players who are due to be included in Tuchel’s England squad.

He reported: ‘Rio Ngumoha and Lewis Hall are among the players to have been named in England manager Thomas Tuchel’s provisional squad for the forthcoming Nations League internationals, though it remains to be seen whether they make the final cut.’

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