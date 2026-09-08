According to reports, Chelsea are ‘prepared’ to ‘match Bournemouth’s demands’ to sign midfielder Alex Scott in January.

The Blues will be in a better position once Moises Caicedo returns to full fitness, but they are short of options at the moment after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on deadline day for around £125m.

Chelsea opened the door to selling Fernandez on deadline day partly because they looked likely to sign AS Monaco star Lamine Camara as a replacement, though they ultimately failed to sign the midfielder.

Xabi Alonso’s side still permitted Fernandez to leave Chelsea on deadline day even though Monaco pulled the plug on selling Camara at the eleventh hour, so they need to cope with their current options until January at least after turning down a free agent.

It has since been reported that Chelsea’s relationship with Monaco is now ‘broken’, so a fresh move for the midfielder is far from guaranteed ahead of January.

READ: Gyokeres, Frimpong among 10 big-money 2025 transfers already cast aside



Alternatively, Chelsea could sign Scott next year.

Scott has entered the final two years of his Bournemouth contract and an extension feels unlikely, though his current club tried to price him out of a move in the summer by demanding £80m for his services.

However, a recent report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea are ‘ready’ to ‘agree’ a deal with Bournemouth in the coming weeks so they can acquire Scott in January and avoid missing out to another club.

Chelsea intend to ‘match Bournemouth demands’ for Alex Scott

Now, TEAMtalk are reporting that the Blues are to launch a ‘huge January bid’ to sign Scott by ‘matching Bournemouth’s demands’.

READ MORE: What makes a good Premier League season? And will we get that in 26/27?



The report explains:

‘A move to London and the chance to play for Chelsea is also seen as attractive for Scott. Sources close to the player indicate he would welcome the step up and the opportunity to compete at a club with European ambitions. ‘Bournemouth will not sell cheaply mid-season, and any agreement would require a sizeable fee plus add-ons. Chelsea, however, are prepared to meet those demands if they can secure a player who fits both the tactical profile and the dressing-room dynamic they want.’

The signing of Scott would certainly be a big boost for Chelsea, especially if they are in the Premier League title race come January, but they could win it without him.

READ NEXT: Big Midweek: Champions League returns with tasty Liverpool and Arsenal fixtures, reborn Raphinha, Man City tactical battle…

