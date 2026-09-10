Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is open to becoming the England manager in the future and is also ready to return to Tottenham Hotspur at some stage in his career.

Thomas Tuchel is now in charge of England, having been in the role since January 2025.

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager signed a new deal in February 2026 that will see him stay as the England manager until the end of Euro 2008.

Pochettino has been the USA manager since September 2024.

The Argentine manager put pen to paper on a new deal in August 2026 to continue in the role as USMNT manager until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

Pochettino, though, is open to taking charge of England in the future.

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Mauricio Pochettino willing to become England manager

The Argentine told ESPN: “Now with our experience, maybe yes.

“If in way, way back and I am free.

“One thing I don’t want because after the USA guys kill me, if after you say the headline is ‘Mauricio will consider English job,’ no, [because] it is like I am considering it now.

“No, not now. If I am free [in the future].

“You know why?

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“I think now after all that happens, my respect and the respect is it’s football.

“It is true it can be controversial because an Argentinian guy is thinking to maybe one day defend the flag of England and we were involved in a war…

“[But] for me it is because we are very similar in the way we feel the passion of football.

“I think we are very similar.

“I love the countryside, I love the farms and here it is amazing.

“Now I am here doing my passion that is football and I cannot work (here) why? It is crazy.

“I really believe in the diplomatic things, going to talk and for sure to find the best way.”

Mauricio Pochettino open to Tottenham return

Pochettino has also said that he is ready to return to Tottenham in the future.

During his time as the Spurs manager from 2014 until 2019, Tottenham made the north London club Premier League title challengers and also guided them to a Champions League final.

The 54-year-old former Argentina international central defender told The Guardian: “The problem was that the timings were never the best.

“When I was free, I never received a contact and then when I was working, I received a contact but I cannot make the decision to come back.

“It was a little bit unlucky.

“Maybe one day the stars will align and it can happen.

“If I was free, of course, I come. But I wasn’t free. I was preparing the World Cup.”

When asked if he would have been willing to take charge of Tottenham had they been relegated to the Championship, Pochettino said: “Yes, of course.

“Tottenham … it’s the only club that always I am open to help. In whatever division.”

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