Ex-Newcastle boss Howe reaches decision on replacing Tuchel as England make sack call

Enlgand head coach Thomas Tuchel looks increasingly likely to be replaced with Eddie Howe reaching a decision on potentially being his successor, according to reports.

There have been rumours that the Football Association are considering Tuchel’s future after England lost 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals of the World Cup in July.

The Three Lions seemed in control of the match when they scored on 55 minutes with Argentina creating very little to trouble England up until that point.

But the game completely changed on 72 minutes when Tuchel decided to bring off goalscorer Anthony Gordon and replace him with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

England dropped deeper and deeper with absolutely no threat on the counter-attack, as Tuchel decided to freshen up the attack when it was already too late.

Enzo Fernandez scored a lovely effort from outside the box on 85 minutes, which no England player could get out to, before Lautaro Martinez’s header in added time settled the match.

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And there were plenty of calls from some England fans on social media to bring in a new manager, despite the German having a contract until the end of Euro 2028.

Football Insider now claim that Tuchel’s future as England manager ‘is increasingly uncertain amid the FA’s investigation into the 2026 World Cup performance’.

Eddie Howe, who left Newcastle United in the summer, ‘is being lined up as a replacement’ by the FA and Football Insider ‘sources say it is believed that the experienced Premier League boss would take the role as it is the right time in his career for it.’

Speaking towards the end of July, former England midfielder Paul Scholes reckons Tuchel could be “engineering his way out” of his job after evidence of similar in club football.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football: “It seems to indicate that he does want to leave from the stuff he was saying because it was quite hard to come back from that and I didn’t realise until yesterday when I heard someone talking about it, how much he fell out with people at the football clubs he’s been at.

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“You think about it, he’s not been at clubs for very long, has he?

“PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich – he falls out with people and maybe he’s just engineering his way out.”

The Man Utd legend added: “I think there’ll be a few players fuming with the managers.”

Scholes continued: “Let’s just compare our team to Spain. I think we’ve got better players now, it might sound f***ing stupid that, but I think we’ve got better players individually, individually,

“But our biggest issue, and this isn’t an issue just for this World Cup, even when we were playing.

“It’s not a team. Do you know what I mean? I don’t feel like everybody’s too concerned about their own performance. I think we’ve got some brilliantly talented footballers but very selfish.”

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