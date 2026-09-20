Carragher apologises to Sky Sports viewers for comments on Liverpool star as Van Dijk urges ‘calm’

Jamie Carragher apologised to the Sky Sports viewers after recognising that he might be “getting carried away” in his praise of Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet.

The Frenchman joined the Reds from Rennes in a £55m deal in the summer and has hit the ground running at his new club having started every game under Andoni Iraola.

He won the Man of the Match match award for his display against Bournemouth on Sunday, when Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game to move the Reds up to sixth in the table ahead of the international break.

And Carragher was waxing lyrical over the 21-year-old on commentary.

“Am I getting carried away? I apologise to viewers at home… I’ve been really impressed,” Carragher said. “He’s young; he’ll make mistakes. That’s the nature of young centre-backs. But he’s played very well. He also looks the part, he looks like a centre-back, looks like a good player.”

It was the perfect end to a week which has also seen Jacquet called up to the Franc national team for the first time and Iraola is delighted with how he’s adapted to life in the Premier League.

“I’m happy for him because he’s also received his first international call-up, a big national team, and I know that he is happy,” Iraola told reporters.

“He is still very young, he is adapting very well to the Premier League. I think in the first games he was physically feeling the change of rhythm, he was finishing with cramp, feeling tired.

“We had to sub him, but I think today has been a step forward. He looked solid until the end, and finished physically in a good place, and I hope he can continue this development.”

Van Dijk calls for ‘calm’

Jacquet looks to be benefiting from playing alongside captain Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence, and while the veteran centre-back is impressed with what he’s seen from his defensive partner, he’s also urged “calm” amid such lavish praise.

“I think he has shown a lot of good things so far this season,” Van Dijk said. “Still so young, still has a lot to learn, and a lot to give.

“Let’s just all stay calm. He had a very good game, a very good season so far, and let’s keep on going.”

On his start to life at Liverpool, Jacquet said: “It is a big moment for me to play with Virgil, in training, in games, and I can learn a lot from him.

“I’m very happy. I play with a lot of very good players, so for me I’m just enjoying it.”

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