Fabrizio Romano debunks JJ Gabriel, Man Utd claims in lengthy update

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on JJ Gabriel and whether he has a future at Manchester United, while claims the wonderkid is talking to Barcelona directly have been dismissed.

Gabriel and his camp have requested an exit from Man Utd, though the Red Devils believe the situation can still be rectified and the player can be convinced to stay.

Despite being just 15 years of age, Gabriel is already widely regarded as one of world’s football’s hottest prospects.

As such, losing a youngster of his talent and calibre would be a bitter pill to swallow for United, and especially so if seeing the player join an English rival.

Thankfully for Man Utd, if Gabriel does depart, the expectation is he moves to Spain by joining either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Over recent days, there have been claims Gabriel and his representatives have flown to Barcelona to hold face-to-face talks with Barcelona chiefs.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, it’s the player’s camp and not Gabriel himself who are doing the negotiating with Barca.

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Fabrizio Romano on JJ Gabriel latest

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “My information is that JJ Gabriel has not held direct talks with Barcelona in person.

The trusted reporter went on to add: “The camp of JJ Gabriel are having conversations with clubs.

“I told you in all my videos this week that Real Madrid, Barcelona and more clubs. Spain is more than likely, but there are other clubs in the race.

“This is the situation, it’s not that JJ Gabriel travelled to Barcelona to negotiate directly with Barca, personally with Barca, or to sign with Barca.

“That’s not the case. They are talking, the camp of the player, his family, his representatives, to discuss about the future,

“Conversations, talks, but it’s not the player flying to talk to Barcelona because otherwise it looks like first of all that the player is directly involved, and at the moment, not yet, we’re not at that stage.

“And also, at the moment the player is waiting to understand which club is going to be the best solution for his future.

“I will tell you more on JJ Gabriel in the next days, but we’re not yet at the stage of the player travelling to close the deal, not yet.”

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