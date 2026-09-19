Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi isn’t going “anywhere other than the wrong way” after Spurs lost 3-2 to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The north Londoners are still winless in the Premier League after losing to Villa, Brentford and Newcastle United, while they have been held to draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Tottenham will remain in the relegation zone until after the international break, meaning a few weeks of pressure for under-fire head coach De Zerbi.

Spurs have finished 17th in each of their last two seasons and the club spent over £300m attempting to ensure that they would be nowhere near the relegation zone this term.

After encouring opening first half on Saturday, Tottenham failed to make their chances pay with Aston Villa taking the lead in the fourth minute of added on time at the end of the opening half, through Johan Manzambi.

Aston Villa further extended their lead with Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendia scoring before Tottenham got two late goals back through Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke.

READ: Tottenham tactics: Spurs actually not THAT bad and getting better

Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy had some praise for Spurs but insisted the same pattern emerged again as Aston Villa grew into the match.

Murphy said on BBC: “In the first half-hour they [Spurs] showed good intensity, controlled the tempo of the game and created a few chances – not great chances but shots that forced the keeper into a couple of good saves.

“And then, as has happened in weeks previous, they’ve let the opposition grow into the game and gain confidence. Then to concede when they’re down to 10-men with Van de Van off injured is a big blow to them and makes the second half very difficult.

“They didn’t really look like a team struggling for confidence, they won the ball back a lot high up and there was a lot to like, but ultimately if you can’t score when you’re on top in games in the Premier League you get punished.”

Former Premier League midfielder Kevin Nolan thinks De Zerbi’s tenure only ends in a bad way if he continues to call out Tottenham players or staff.

Nolan said on BBC 5 Live’s preview of the game: “I am really worried about Tottenham.

“Every week Roberto de Zerbi has a different excuse. He doesn’t stay around much at clubs and falls out with a lot of his owners. He’s probably thinking: ‘Do I need this?’.

“He is not inspiring me as he was at the back end of last season in his interviews when he was very jolly and very positive about what he had to do.

READ: Tottenham told they’d be in ‘a three-horse race’ with Real Madrid, Barcelona for La Liga title

“Everything is downbeat and it doesn’t feel right when you’re watching him in a press conference. Laying the blame on players and staff…it doesn’t go anywhere other than the wrong way.”

Former Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who is currently out of work, sparked rumours he could replace De Zerbi when he was spotted at Spurs versus Everton.

And former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson thinks it was “weird” and “strange” for McKenna to show up with his wife last week.

Borson told Football Insider: “We’re looking at £10m to bring somebody new in. Those are the sort of broad-brush numbers that we’re working to in the Premier League.

“Obviously, if you get a manager that’s out of work… It was interesting and a bit weird, to be honest, to see Kieran McKenna in the crowd at the home game against Everton.

“He was in the crowd with his wife. It was a bit strange, really, that on a Saturday night, he would take his wife to watch Everton.

“I don’t know if there’s something behind that. It all looks a bit too obvious it’s all a bit strange. Maybe he was watching Everton.”

READ NEXT: Surprise names in form-based England squad among six new call-ups