According to reports, JJ Gabriel and his representatives have made the ‘final decision’ to leave Manchester United as he eyes a move to Spain.

Last week, it emerged that Gabriel had informed Man Utd of his desire to immediately leave the Premier League giants to continue his development elsewhere.

The 15-year-old has been earmarked as a future star of world football, and a report this week revealed that Man Utd’s decline is the main factor in his desire to leave.

It has also been suggested that there has been dissatisfaction with his lack of chances at Man Utd, while he has interest from some top European clubs.

In recent days, Gabriel has travelled to Spain, and it was claimed that he has held talks with Barcelona, but Romano has said that this move is not yet advanced.

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Romano insisted: “My information is that JJ Gabriel has not held direct talks with Barcelona in person.

The trusted reporter went on to add: “The camp of JJ Gabriel are having conversations with clubs.

“I told you in all my videos this week that Real Madrid, Barcelona and more clubs. Spain is more than likely, but there are other clubs in the race.

“This is the situation, it’s not that JJ Gabriel travelled to Barcelona to negotiate directly with Barca, personally with Barca, or to sign with Barca.

“That’s not the case. They are talking, the camp of the player, his family, his representatives, to discuss about the future,

“Conversations, talks, but it’s not the player flying to talk to Barcelona because otherwise it looks like first of all that the player is directly involved, and at the moment, not yet, we’re not at that stage.

“And also, at the moment the player is waiting to understand which club is going to be the best solution for his future.

“I will tell you more on JJ Gabriel in the next days, but we’re not yet at the stage of the player travelling to close the deal, not yet.”

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JJ Gabriel makes ‘final decision’ on Man Utd exit

It has also been reported that Man Utd have been trying to make Gabriel change his mind about leaving, but Spanish outlet Sport have now stated that he has made the ‘final decision’ to leave the Red Devils.

It is said that Gabriel, who turns 16 next month, has ‘no intention’ of signing a new contract, and Man Utd have ‘accepted’ that there is ‘no going back’.

Regarding his next move, Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are the main clubs in the running to sign Gabriel, though he has made it clear that he wants a move to Spain.

It is also claimed that he has a ‘special fondness’ for Barcelona. They explain: ‘Sources at SPORT have confirmed that JJ Gabriel, his family, and Ali Barat have reached a first major agreement before finalizing the transfer. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona are all aware that the player’s preference is to move to Spanish football.’

The report continued: ‘These same sources consulted by SPORT, close to JJ Gabriel, also admit that the footballer has a special fondness for Barça. He has appeared on social media on several occasions wearing the Blaugrana colors while showing off his ball skills. However, the player has flirted with Real Madrid on several occasions by following the club and some of its players on social media.’

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