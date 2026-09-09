Stam tells Carrick to recall Man Utd star after failed transfer; insists they should’ve signed Liverpool man

Joshua Zirkzee almost left Man Utd in the summer, while Bradley Barcola should have been a target.

Man Utd legend Jaap Stam insists that Michael Carrick should give Joshua Zirkzee a chance in his team this season.

The Netherlands international failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window with Zirkzee keen to increase his chances of regular football.

After potential loan moves to Serie A sides Fiorentina and Juventus fell through, a last-gasp offer from Premier League outfit Everton couldn’t proceed as it left Man Utd too little time to find a replacement.

Carrick is favouring Matheus Cunha as the main centre-forward in his side with Benjamin Sesko left on the bench, while Zirkzee is even further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

But former Man Utd centre-back Stam thinks Carrick could benefit from giving Zirkzee a run out soon as the striker “can still do well for United” despite a disappointing two seasons at the Premier League club.

Stam told Betfred: “It looks as if Manchester United are dealing with transfer windows in stages.

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“We had the attack last summer, midfield this summer and defence possibly next summer, but I believe you always have to look at the areas that need strengthening at the time.

“I don’t think they needed a striker this summer because I believe in Sesko and I think [Joshua] Zirkzee can still do well for United.

“I would have liked to have seen a new winger signed this summer because I think they’re crucial for the style of play that United have.

“Marcus Rashford has stepped in and done really well, but can he keep that up? Bryan Mbeumo sometimes plays on the right, sometimes he plays down the middle, so I would have brought in a winger with a lot of pace that can create something.

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“Defensively, the players in that area have played together for years and years, so I think they needed to add something new and I would have done that straight away if the opportunity was there.”

Man Utd should’ve signed Barcola – Stam

There were rumours that Man Utd were looking to bring in a new left-winger in the summer transfer market, which they didn’t, but Stam reckons they should’ve signed Bradley Barcola, who eventually moved to Liverpool.

Stam added: “Liverpool got Bradley Barcola from PSG and like I’ve said previously, I would have liked Man United to have signed a winger during the summer transfer window.

“He’s the type of player we could have done with because he’s got tremendous pace and he’s unpredictable in the way he plays.

“But Manchester United have their own thoughts on how they want to approach the transfer window, so who am I to say who they should have signed and who they shouldn’t.”

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