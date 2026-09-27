Real Madrid target six Man City players signed for £485m after Premier League get ruthless

Real Madrid are already sizing up six of the best players Manchester City have to offer in anticipation of a club-breaking punishment for their FFP breaches.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP 114 times during the period between 2009-18. City plan to appeal the ruling once the punishments are handed down.

Per Ben Jacobs, the Premier League will push for a severe punishment, with relegation or a points deduction that effectively guarantees relegation in their thinking.

And per the reporter, the EFL plan to side with the Premier League, meaning City may be denied entry into the Championship, League one or League Two. The prospect of dropping into the National League is in play.

From a transfers perspective, most if not all of Man City’s recognised stars can be expected to depart if the punishment is that severe.

While some may hold firm allegiances to the club, it’s a lot to ask of top class stars in their primes to spend years in lower leagues.

Accordingly, the vultures have already begun to circle over City’s best players, with Arsenal already making contact for the signing of Erling Haaland, according to one report.

And per the latest from Spanish outlet Sport, Real Madrid are also eyeing Haaland as one of six potential signings.

Real Madrid sizing up six Man City stars

The six players Los Blancos are ‘keeping a close eye on’ and Josko Gvardiol, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Haaland.

The six stars can be split into two categories, per the report – ones who are admired by Florentino Perez but whose arrivals wouldn’t make much sense, and ones who would make sense from a sporting and squad planning perspective.

Filling out the first category are Cherki and Haaland.

Sport stated the presence of attacking midfielders like Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler makes signing Cherki a luxury and not a necessity.

It’s a similar story with Haaland given the presence of Kylian Mbappe. Of course, Real could position Haaland up front and move Mbappe to the left wing, but where would Vinicius Junior then play?

The Brazilian recently penned a mega-money new contract amid interest rom Arsenal, while Real Madrid have just spent £120m on Yan Diomande too.

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Regarding the others, Sport suggested Gvardiol, Anderson and Fernandez would all walk into Real’s strongest eleven right now.

Bouaddi might not, but given he’s still a teenager, it won’t be too long before he’s viewed as a superior option to the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sport stated on the midfielders: ‘Manchester City signed three players this summer who were heavily linked with Real Madrid and ended up wearing the sky blue.

‘The Spanish giants’ famous search for a [midfielder] included names like Ayyoub Bouaddi, Elliot Anderson, and Enzo Fernández on their shortlist, but all of them ended up in Manchester.

‘A significant sanction could open the door for some of them to leave and offer Florentino Pérez’s team an opportunity to rectify a mistake they’ve been making repeatedly in recent summers.

‘For now, everything hinges on the punishments handed down to Enzo Maresca’s squad.’