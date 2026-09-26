According to reports, Manchester City are adamant that the ‘doomsday scenario’ will not happen after their FFP verdict, while there is an update on Erling Haaland.

On Friday, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Man City had been found guilty on 114 of their 115 FFP charges after the Premier League referred them to an independent comission.

Man City have been insistent on their innocence since the start of 2023, but the case has gone against them and they now face severe sanctions.

The Premier League are going to appeal the initial verdict, but it has been reported that this is unlikely to go their way either.

If Man City fail again, their potential punishments include a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

READ: Man City FFP: Five potential punishments ranked on impact after bombshell verdict revealed



Despite this, a new report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk has provided an update on this situation, with club chiefs ‘not even willing to discuss the prospect of the doomsday scenario of relegation from the Premier League’.

Man City respond to guilty verdict as Erling Haaland update revealed

On Man City’s stance on an appeal, the report explains: ‘Man City have informed key squad members that there will be no panic following the verdict over the club’s alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules and that relegation is not something they are even considering.

‘TEAMtalk understands that Man City are already planning their appeal against the decision and remain internally confident that they can overturn the verdict.’

READ MORE: Manchester City ‘cheated’, punishment ‘will be biblical’ and fans ‘should be ashamed of themselves’

The guilty verdict also opens the door for some Man City key players to be lured elsewhere, especially if Enzo Maresca’s side suffer relegation from the Premier League.

Haaland will be among those who would attract interest, but the report claims that his current contract does not include a release clause for relegation.

The report adds: ‘Reports have continued to circulate claiming that some Man City players, including Haaland, have clauses in their contracts that could be triggered by relegation.

‘However, sources at Man City have reiterated to us that no such clauses exist, either for Haaland or other members of the squad.’

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Despite this, former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson has warned the club that there could be an exodus in the coming months.

Borson told Football Insider: “I don’t think we’re at that point yet, but you can’t rule out that, down the line, if the club suffers sporting penalty, which is I think likely…

“I don’t think it’s unlikely that players will be selfish and look for their own careers, and you would expect them to do so. It won’t just be players.

“It will be people that work in the club and everything else. That’s just the natural order of things. But we’re very early on. We need to actually see what’s been decided precisely, and to read the decision.

“And then we can start to piece together these bits, but at the moment, it’s still very early. If it’s to be believed in terms of the media coverage so far, there will be very, very negative consequences for Manchester City.”

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