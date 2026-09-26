Manchester United are keeping tabs on Micky van de Ven with a view to bringing the Tottenham Hotspur defender to Old Trafford in 2027, with Liverpool also interested in the Dutchman, according to a report.

Van de Ven has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2023, when he joined from German club VfL Wolfsburg.

Tottenham paid Wolfsburg an initial transfer fee of £34.5million for Van de Ven, who was 22 at the time.

Now 25, Van de Ven has developed into one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League.

In August 2026, Van de Ven signed a new deal with Spurs and is now under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2031.

Van de Ven said after putting pen to paper on the new deal: “It’s a special moment to sign a new deal and a proud moment for me and my family.

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“I’ve always loved Spurs, from the first day I stepped in here. I love the Club, I love the fans and I’ve developed really well here.

“It’s clear the direction the Club wants to go in and I want to be a part of it. I’m excited about what’s to come.”

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi said at the time: “Micky is one of the best centre-backs in Europe and an important player for us.

“He has the qualities, mentality and ambition that we want at Tottenham Hotspur, and I am very happy that he has decided to continue his journey with the Club.

“We are building something strong here, and players like Micky are an important part of that future. His decision to sign a new contract shows his belief in what we are creating together.”

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While Tottenham will feel that they have secured the long-term future of Van de Ven, it has now emerged that both Man Utd and Liverpool believe that they could be able to sign him in 2027.

Man Utd and Liverpool target Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd and Liverpool are closely monitoring Van de Ven.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk and believe that the Netherlands international centre-back could ably replace his compatriot at Anfield.

The report has further noted: ‘Man United are also understood to be monitoring the Dutchman as they continue assessing their own centre-back options.

‘His age, Premier League experience and ability to play on the left side of defence would all appeal to a club still shaping its long-term defensive core.

CaughtOffside has reported that Van de Ven is valued at between £80m-£90m.

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