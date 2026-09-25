Rio Ferdinand sums up what all Man Utd fans want after Man City found guilty of FFP charges

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United should be handed another Premier League title following Manchester City being found guilty of FFP charges.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Man City have been found guilty “on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations”.

Man City are expected to appeal against the verdict that has been issued by an independent commission.

According to BBC Sport, the charges relate to a period between 2009 and 2018.

Journalist Ben Jacobs posted on X: “BREAKING: The independent panel ruling on Manchester City’s 115 charges have found the club guilty on most of the charges. Premier League clubs were updated on the case, but Manchester City are expected to appeal. EPL are confident on a satisfactory conclusion but there is no guarantee the case is fully resolved imminently.

“Sanctions range from suspended punishments or fines to points deductions and expulsion from the league.

READ: Man City FFP: Whether appeal against guilty verdict will succeed revealed

“And punishments can be applied while an appeal is ongoing.

“A City spokesman: ‘The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality.

‘As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

‘The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.’”

Jacobs added: “All other Premier League clubs were informed on the initial ruling on Thursday.

READ MORE: Man City FFP: Expert reveals chances of City having PL titles ‘stripped’ after bombshell verdict

“Manchester City consider the case ongoing. Appeal process has its own complications and limitations. Comparing the case to Chelsea is largely unhelpful.

“#CFC agreed a settlement after self-declaring breaches under Roman Abramovich.

“Punishments could be applied retroactively or be more forward-looking.

“Points deductions, if applicable, can in theory be deducted while an appeal is ongoing.”

This is massive news, not just for Man City fans, but for the Premier League and football in general.

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has given his reaction to the news by claiming that Man City should be stripped of the Premier League titles that they won during that period.

Man Utd want Premier League title from Man City

Ferdinand believes that Man Utd should be handed the Premier League title for the 2017/18 campaign.

Jose Mourinho was then in charge of the Red Devils and guided the team to second in the Premier League table, with Man City, who then had Pep Guardiola as their manager, becoming the champions.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has agreed with Ferdinand, while Domino’s Pizza UK has taken a swipe at Man City.

Another premier league medal to be added to the cabinet 👀 https://t.co/lroufnRElY — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 25, 2026

It’s hard to argue differently. They cheated. https://t.co/I7dqoyKHrn — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) September 25, 2026

i’ve heard enough, relegate Everton https://t.co/wZePYvfmPX — Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) September 25, 2026

introducing our Sympathy For Man City pizza pic.twitter.com/tW3l0Gdrjg — Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) September 25, 2026

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