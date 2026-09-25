Liverpool want to sign three-time league champion to replace Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool want to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, according to a report.

Van Dijk remains one of the best and most important players for Liverpool.

The Netherlands international is a leader on the pitch and is also a big voice in the Liverpool dressing room.

However, Van Dijk is 35 now and is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Liverpool target Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have identified Bastoni as a player who could replace Van Dijk in the team.

Bastoni is one of the best defenders in Serie A and has been a huge success at Inter.

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The Italy international central defender has won Serie A and the Coppa Italia three times each with Inter.

Bastoni also helped Inter reach the final of the Champions League in 2023 and 2025, as well as finish runners-up in the Europa League in 2019/20.

The 27-year-old was also named the best defender in Serie A in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

TEAMtalk reported: ‘We understand Liverpool have already done significant work on Bastoni and continue to view him as an option as they prepare to move on from Virgil van Dijk.

‘The Reds are looking at a number of defensive targets ahead of 2027 and Bastoni remains a player firmly on their radar.’

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The reliable news outlet has added that Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona are interested in Bastoni.

Former Chelsea star Ruud Gullit has also suggested Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a potential target for Liverpool.

Gullit said: “Frenkie De Jong is a realistic option again for Liverpool or Manchester United if he can get fit after Rodri joined Barcelona.

“The first thing Frenkie De Jong needs to do is get fit because now he has competition from Rodri at Barcelona.

“If his future lies away from Barcelona it will be because he can’t play a game, and then he should look for another club where he will play, but I hope he can still do a job for Barcelona.

“Maybe he can play alongside Rodri in the same midfield.

“It all depends on what the team needs but Frenkie is a great player, a fantastic player, but the most important thing is that he needs to play.

“He needs to play for the national team but it’s important for himself too.”

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