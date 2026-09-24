Van Dijk furious over claim he chose World Cup tactics and ‘destroyed Dutch football’

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has rubbished the “utter nonsense” claim that he decided on a tactical shift at the World Cup and therefore “destroyed Dutch football”.

The Netherlands switched to five at the back for their Round of 32 game against Morocco, which saw them draw 1-1 before losing 3-2 on penalties.

Manager Ronald Koeman defended the call after their exit amid significant criticism from the Dutch media, and now Van Dijk has had his say ahead of their Nations League clash against Germany on Thursday, in one of his spikier press conferences.

“One of your colleagues also said, of course, that it was my idea to switch to playing with a back five. That is utter nonsense,” Van Dijk told one reporter.

“The fact is we simply failed at the World Cup. Those are the hard facts.

“We didn’t play a good World Cup. It’s not about me. You perform together; you’re a team. Your claim that I destroyed Dutch football after the World Cup — that sort of thing is completely baseless.

“The plan is devised by the staff. Nonsense is being spread so that I look even worse. That happens far too often.

“I was told that it was my fault we played with five, that Ronald Koeman and I have destroyed Dutch football.

“The plan worked for 89 minutes, even though it was a bad match. We almost broke through. The idea that I destroyed Dutch football makes absolutely no sense. I didn’t decide that.”

Xavi steps in

It was thought Van Dijk might retire from international football after the World Cup, but says he was quick to decide to continue after speaking with new boss Xavi.

“I needed a holiday with my family and then an important meeting with the national coach: After 10 seconds it was already clear that I would continue,” the defender added.

“What he said? That I am Virgil van Dijk. It is about trust, appreciation, how important you are for the team. Physically there is — and was — no doubt but you also want to feel appreciation and pleasure.”

The 35-year-old could win his 100th cap in the current international break if he plays in all four of the Netherlands’ Nations League matches against Germany, Greece and Serbia (twice).