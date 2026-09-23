JJ Gabriel to Barcelona undergoes significant shift after Real Madrid financial offer for Man Utd gem

Real Madrid have made Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel a better financial offer, but Barcelona believe that their sporting project will convince him to move to Nou Camp, according to a report in the Catalan media.

Gabriel’s days at Man Utd appear to be numbered, after the 15-year-old sent a formal notice to the Red Devils to have his registration cancelled with immediate effect.

Man Utd have thus far refused to grant Gabriel’s request.

However, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are also aware that Gabriel could move abroad next month when he turns 16, as he has an Irish passport.

Gabriel has already been in talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two biggest clubs in Spain.

According to Sport, a Barcelona-leaning Catalan news outlet, Real Madrid have made the 15-year-old attacker a more lucrative offer.

READ: Left-back ‘informs Man Utd’ he ‘wants’ to join in January

However, Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, are not giving up, with the Catalan club’s sporting director, Deco, hatching a plan to convince Gabriel to snub Madrid and move to Nou Camp instead.

Real Madrid v Barcelona battle for JJ Gabriel

Sport has reported that Gabriel has ‘a particular fondness for FC Barcelona’, but ‘the reality of the negotiations was considerably harsher for Barca’s interests: Real Madrid’s offer was significantly higher than Barca’s.’

The report continued: ‘Despite this setback, Deco has intensified his contacts with JJ Gabriel’s agent in recent days.

‘The footballer and his family were in Barcelona last week, while the Barca sporting director met with agent Ali Barat this Saturday (as reported by the Culemania website).

‘And therein lies a significant shift in the deal.

‘Barca wants JJ Gabriel on their roster and is guaranteeing him a sporting project that could lead him to the first team very quickly.

READ MORE: The 15 best footballers out of contract in 2027…

‘And all within a playing system perfectly suited to a player characterised by exquisite ball control and overwhelming command of the situation when he approaches the opposition’s penalty area.’

While trying to explain why ‘Real Madrid’s financial offer is significantly higher than Barca’s’, Sport stated: ‘There’s no doubt that Rodri’s dramatic move this summer has stung within Real Madrid’s sporting structure.

‘Florentino Perez’s club doesn’t want to see one of European football’s brightest young talents reject their offer and instead say YES to FC Barcelona.’

The report went on to say that Gabriel has not made a final decision on his next club yet, but the Man Utd teenage prodigy is due to do that in the coming days.

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney has said that Gabriel’s desire to move to Spain should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Rooney told talkSPORT: “With the JJ situation, I’ve seen him growing up, he’s been in [my son] Kai’s team, and I think, if I’m being honest, everyone has seen it coming.

“There’s been a desire to maybe play abroad, maybe in Spain.”

Rooney added: “We have to remember he’s 15, he’s still a kid.

“That’s a lot of pressure and you hope that the decisions are being made for the right reasons.

“I actually listened to Michael Carrick talk about it after the Brighton game and I thought he spoke really well.

“It’s such a big story with everything that’s going on at Man United that you forget there’s a kid involved here.”

READ NEXT: Louis Saha says Man Utd have signed a ‘rare’ gem from Arsenal and makes Harry Kane ‘insane decision’ claim