A Liverpool fringe player wants to become a regular starter right away, and Andoni Iraola has made up his mind on whether to acquiesce.

Who fills some spots in Liverpool’s team right now are decided on a game-to-game basis. Who partners Dominik Szoboszlai in central midfield is a revolving door between Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, for example.

Who gets the nod on the wings, and subsequently, which side they play on, is also up in the air most weeks.

However, there are a handful of guarantees in the eleven, most notably Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Isak.

But according to the latest from Football Insider, back-up goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili is pushing to replace Alisson in the starting XI right now.

FI’s reporter, Pete O’Rourke, stated: ‘Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is pushing to become the club’s number one goalkeeper this season, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Georgian recently impressed during the Reds’ Carabao Cup win over Spurs, and is now understood to be hopeful of getting Premier League minutes in the coming months.’

As mentioned, Mamardashvili recently shone in Liverpool’s victory over Spurs in the third round of the League Cup, and produced a remarkable reflex save to deny Omar Marmoush. That save can be viewed here.

Iraola decides between Alisson and Mamardashvili

Yet despite Mamardashvili pushing to take Alisson’s spot, FI went on to state Andoni Iraola has already decided to stick with the veteran Brazilian who himself appears to be in fine form once again.

‘It is understood that Andoni Iraola will only open the door for him to start in the league if Alisson picks up an injury at any stage,’ the report added.

‘Sources say that the Brazilian remains the “undisputed” number one option, despite some shaky performances at times last season.’

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As such, and barring injuries to Alisson, Mamardashvili must make do with outings in the cup competitions until at least next season.

At that point, Alisson may have departed, with the 33-year-old’s contract due to expire next summer.

The obvious move to make from a Liverpool perspective would then be to promote Mamardashvili to No 1.

However, the Reds did splash out £30m on Belgian goalkeeping sensation, Lucca Brughmans, in the summer just gone.