Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have both been linked with moves away from Anfield.

Liverpool reportedly do not plan to give Alisson Becker a new contract, while Federico Chiesa is also expected to leave next year.

Alisson has had injury issues over the past few seasons, but he has enjoyed a strong start to this season and remains one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Despite this, Liverpool have been laying the groundwork for life without Alisson, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Liverpool already have Giorgi Mamardashvili, while they struck a deal to sign 18-year-old Lucca Brughmans for around £30m in the summer.

Therefore, it is not too surprising that Football Insider are reporting Liverpool have ‘made a new contract decision’, with ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown telling the outlet that they are ‘not currently planning to offer’ him a new deal.

“The thing is with Alisson, he’s a very, very good goalkeeper,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ: Big Midweek: Champions League returns with tasty Liverpool and Arsenal fixtures, reborn Raphinha, Man City tactical battle…

“Everybody knows that, he’s been seen as one of the world’s best for quite some time now, and he’s still putting in top-class performances for Liverpool in the Premier League.

“When you have a player of his stature and experience, often it’s best to keep them around even if you maybe have doubts about his age or injury history as you say.

“But it’s something Liverpool have held talks about internally, because there is a decision to be made, and perhaps they think they can bring in a younger, more reliable option.

“That’s something they’ll have to explore, because if they want to let someone like Alisson go, they’d better have a top-class replacement lined up.

“At the moment, I expect they’re more on the side of letting him go, but a lot will depend on how he plays this season and if he proved he can still be at his best.

“But considering his age and injuries, if those become a problem again this season, I can see Liverpool deciding that the time has come for him to move on.”

READ MORE: Ranking the 16 Liverpool signings made under Richard Hughes

Second star planning on 2027 Liverpool exit named

Another Football Insider report claims Chiesa is another Liverpool player who appears likely to leave next year.

Chiesa remains down the pecking order at Liverpool and he arguably should have left in the summer after he attracted interest from several Serie A sides.

Now, though, the report claims Chiesa has an ‘exit plan’ to move elsewhere if his situation does not change before the January transfer window opens.

The report claims: ‘Federico Chiesa will look to leave Liverpool in January if he struggles for game time after returning from injury, sources have told Football Insider.

‘Chiesa is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, but is expected to return to training during the international break later this month.’

READ NEXT: What makes a good Premier League season? And will we get that in 26/27?

