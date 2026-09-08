Chelsea and Tottenham are the frontrunners in England for the signing of Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the brother of Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha, though there’s another club in a great spot.

Kvaratskhelia, 16, has become a regular part of the Dinamo Tbilisi squad in the past six months. He’s played seven games in the Georgian top flight in 2026, assisting once, and has also featured in four games in UEFA Conference League qualifying.

Amid his strides in senior football, the young winger is being watched by some top sides.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Chelsea and Tottenham are the two English clubs at the front of the queue, while there’s also interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa, all of whom have made contact.

It’s also believed that Arsenal and Newcastle have recently stepped up their recruitment of the Georgian teen.

He might well follow a similar path to his brother, Khvicha, who left the same club, Tbilisi, shortly after making his senior debut, and has now won two Champions League titles with PSG.

The younger of the brothers will hope he can have the same sort of career.

But an international move cannot happen until the teen turns 18, so any interested clubs will have to be patient with their interest in Kvaratskhelia.

Tornike Kvaratskhelia has trained with Bayern Munich

But that has not stopped Bayern Munich from positioning themselves at the head of the queue for the 16-year-old.

The German club are the frontrunners after taking a very close look at Kvaratskhelia in recent months.

Indeed, the youngster spent time training with the club earlier on in the summer, and they liked what they saw, as they remain keen on pursuing a deal for him.

Where his interest lays on an exit from Tbilisi remains to be seen, but it would not be a surprise to see him exit when he’s able, so that he can follow a similar path to his older brother.

But with a lot of options, it might not be the easiest choice for Kvaratskhelia to decide where he’s going to go.

There are 10 clubs named in pursuit – Arsenal and Newcastle have both signed Georgian talents of late – and there are surely going to be more added to the list if the 16-year-old continues to progress at a good rate in senior football.

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