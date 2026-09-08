Paul Merson thinks Tottenham Hotspur supporters should be “worried” about head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who has been compared to Enzo Maresca.

Tottenham rolled out the red carpet for De Zerbi in a desperate attempt to save them from relegation last season, making him one of the highest-earning managers in the Premier League.

With De Zerbi, Spurs just did enough to avoid relegation, and he has been backed more than any other Tottenham manager in this window. They spent well over £300m on signings in an attempt to fix their squad.

Despite this, Tottenham have struggled at the start ot this season, and De Zerbi already seems to be pretty fed up.

De Zerbi has questioned Tottenham’s mentality, and he has also hit out at their forwards and medical team after Saturday’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest.

Now, Merson thinks the latter two statements are “worrying” for Tottenham, who could face a repeat of Maresca’s exit from Chelsea last season.

“I thought Spurs were fortunate against Nottingham Forest – if Neco Williams is a little bit braver, then Forest win. But it’s a start for them,” Merson told Sky Sports.

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“Roberto De Zerbi had a go at his forwards after the game. He also had a go at his medical staff for dictating his substitutions. You say that in the dressing room; don’t come out and say it. You need to keep that in-house.

“That would worry me as a Spurs fan. De Zerbi does fall out with people.”

“He left a few weeks later…”

He continued: “I don’t know if he’s covering himself there with those comments about the medical staff, because that could be kept quiet.

“He’s having a go at them – and you saw what happened with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea when he started calling out the medical team for dictating his substitutions. He left a few weeks later.

“At the same time, if he’s being told to take a player off, he’s the manager. He’s in charge. If it’s not up to him how long his players get on the pitch, why shouldn’t he cover himself?

“I don’t understand having a go at the forwards, though. They didn’t have 20 chances. It’s not as if the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper was man of the match. I didn’t see that at all.”

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Merson has also argued that a fifth-place finish is the best that the north London side can achieve this season.

“It’s a long way to go for Spurs. But my problem is the mentality. You don’t come 17th two years on the trot and expect to turn it around in a New York minute,” Merson added.

“I think people have got to be patient. Spurs shouldn’t worry about being eight points behind Arsenal – all they’ve got to worry about is who’s fifth, and how many points they’re behind fifth.

“They’re not finishing ahead of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.”

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