Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford after his display in the 2-2 draw with Everton on Sunday.

Rashford was expected to depart Man Utd this summer after a successful loan spell with Barcelona last term.

The Catalans opted against making that loan move permanent and although Rashford’s Old Trafford career looked to be over after he was cast out by former boss Ruben Amorim, new head coach Michael Carrick has welcomed the England international back into the fold and on the basis of his display against the Toffees, it’s a call that looks set to pay dividends.

Rashford reignited a partnership with Luke Shaw down the Red Devils’ left flank and former teammate Wayne Rooney was encouraged by what he saw from the pair.

“[Shaw] was really good,” Rooney said. “Defensively he was leading and he was good going forward as well. He looked more of a threat today in his connection with Marcus.”

Manager Carrick added: “Marcus and Luke were particularly dangerous down that side.

“They’ve played together for quite some time now and have an understanding. We’re trying to build partnerships and combinations throughout the team.”

Rashford’s tattoo of intent

Schmeichel was particularly impressed with Rashford’s display and also insisted the 28-year-old’s new tattoo proves he means business on his return to his boyhood club.

“Coming away from that game, Rashford is now smelling of roses. I thought he was absolutely fantastic,” Schmeichel said.

“During the week there was a newspaper article showing that he had got himself a new tattoo. He’s got a tattoo with all the shirt numbers he’s had and he’s added the No.9 [his new Man Utd shirt number] to it.

“It just shows that there’s some intent now for Marcus to go back to what he was for Manchester United four years ago when he scored 30 goals in one season.

“He was playing like this. Seeing his teammates, putting them in, getting the ball into good positions, stepping up, getting the ball into the box. He wasn’t trying to do everything himself; trying to be dangerous.

“That is the Marcus Rashford we all want to see and if that’s what we get for this season, welcome back, Marcus – we have missed you.”