Did we see a rift between Morgan Rogers and Declan Rice from the England camp boil over in Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea? Was there a “little bit of something during the summer?” Were we allowed a sneak peek behind the Three Lions curtain? Is this why England didn’t win the World Cup? Paul Scholes answers his own inane question.

The Gunners ran out deserved 2-1 winners, with Martin Odegaard securing all three points after Kai Havertz had cancelled out Rogers’ early opener.

In a breathless game and thoroughly enjoyable game, one of the flashpoints arrived when Rice stopped his England teammate from dashing into the box to provide an option for Cole Palmer.

We all loved it. Rice legging Rogers up and the Chelsea forward getting all wide-eyed, pointy, shovey and about as angry as a footballer can get without things getting really out of hand.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Havertz, Odegaard, Rogers, keepers, dummies, Gary Neville Noises

As d*ck moves go on a football pitch it’s well up there. Not particularly dangerous but very cynical and very, very annoying. Particularly when the culprit gets away scot free and the victim ends up with a caution because of what anyone who’s been purposefully tripped over when running at full speed will tell you is a perfectly reasonable reaction.

But what was it really about? What was the reason behind the reason? Who slept with whose partner? What did he say about his mum?

“Do you think there’s a little bit of something between Morgan Rogers and Declan Rice?” Scholes asked his former Manchester United teammate Nicky Butt on their The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

“Do you think there might have been a little bit of something during the summer?”

No, Paul. No-one thinks that. Including yourself…

“What Declan Rice did to him was the most annoying thing in the world,” Scholes added. “When people just leg you up when you’re running.

“He snapped Morgan Rogers and rightly so.”

Well there we have it. Not everything is about something else. Rogers got angry at Rice for doing “the most annoying thing in the world” and our guess is they will have made up after the game and will laugh about it during the next England camp.

READ: Chelsea can win the Premier League for one reason ignored by Neville and co.