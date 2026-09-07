Andrea Berta’s been getting it in the neck from Arsenal fans for failing to sign a marquee forward this summer. After courting Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Junior they signed none of them.

Christos Tzolis has hit the ground running, but after selling Leandro Trossard (Besiktas), Gabriel Martinelli (Al Hilal) and Gabriel Jesus (Barcelona) it’s been suggested that the champions may have been left a little light in attack this season.

Tzolis, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka have lined up as Arsenal’s front three in each of their three Premier League games so far this season. They’ve won all three and the trio were particularly impressive in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, with Martin Odegaard’s return to fitness and form key to their promising start to the campaign.

Noni Madueke has shown he can be a decent if occasionally frustrating backup for Saka, and similar can be said for Viktor Gyokeres as a stand-in for Havertz. But Mikel Arteta having no recognised alternative left winger to Tzolis does feel like an oversight; a possible failing on Berta’s part. Pushing Eberechi Eze into that role hasn’t worked in the past.

The negligence of the club, Berta, Arteta, whoever, has been brought into stark focus by Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain for £106m.

“That is the player Arsenal need to sign,” said Arsenal legend Ian Wright on the latest episode of Stick to Football. “He comes in from a brilliant PSG side and he’s played with players who are on that level. Now he’s coming into a Liverpool side where he is that superstar and will bring them [his teammates] up there.

“That’s what we needed. Whether you think Morgan Rogers could have done that, I would have been happy with that. But Barcola was available.”

BBC Sport have revealed that Barcola was second on Arsenal’s shortlist, behind Rogers, who joined Chelsea for £117m. Arsenal were only willing to pay £80m for the England international.

Amid claims of skin-flintery it’s also been suggested that Arsenal and Berta spent an unreasonable amount of time chasing the unlikely capture of Vinicius; the same could be said with regard to their bid for Alvarez, who only ever had eyes for Barcelona.

While some Arsenal fans will be brushing off perceived summer failings by pointing to the considered approach to transfers which led them to their first Premier League title in 22 years and to the Champions League final, the majority are frustrated by them not capitalising on that success. If not now then when?

News emerging from Germany on Monday suggests next summer could be the time to make the most marquee of marquee signings.

A new interview by Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen suggests Michael Olise could leave the club following the 2026/27 campaign.

“In this business, making promises is tricky,” he said. “Will we be able to retain him permanently? We’ll revisit that next summer.”

Amid claims that Real Madrid had approached Bayern with a mega bid for Olise this summer, Dressen insisted they “didn’t receive any”, but those offers will come with the door now seemingly ajar for his exit. He’s currently valued by Transfermarkt at €170m [£146m].

The question will be whether Arsenal can convince Olise to join them over alternative suitors. If Madrid or Barcelona come calling they have no chance. PSG may also be above them in the pecking order, depending on Olise’s stance on playing in Ligue 1.

But the Gunners should be above all others on the basis of their standing in football as of right now and they can push themselves above those with ‘more history’ by beating all and sundry this season.

Berta and Arsenal could have the perfect opportunity to right transfer wrongs, or rather transfer inertia, by going after Olise next summer. Like properly after him.

Just be brilliant, stump up the cash and make it impossible for him to say no.