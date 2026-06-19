Michael Olise does not plan to leave Bayern Munich and join Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, according to a report.

After enduring two successive seasons without a major trophy, Madrid are determined to go back to their glory days under new manager Mourinho.

Mourinho is back at Real Madrid for a second spell in charge of the Spanish and European giants.

Madrid have struck deals for Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Denzel Dumfries already this summer.

Los Blancos want more quality players, though, with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez of particular interest to Real Madrid.

Madrid want to sign Michael Olise, too, with the Bayern Munich and France international winger in top form for the past two seasons.

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Kylian Mbappe’s ‘dream’ signing for Madrid is Olise, according to the Spanish media, with the France international striker keen on his compatriot moving to Estadio Bernabeu.

However, Olise does not fancy joining Madrid and wants to stay at Bayern, according to Space | ™.

The X account, which has almost 20,000 followers on the social media platform, has claimed that Olise has not been impressed by the Real Madrid media constantly linking him with a move to Estadio Bernabeu.

The account posted on X at 2:36pm on June 19: “Michael Olise is understood to be deeply confused and unimpressed by the recent wave of Real Madrid-linked media speculation, with those close to the player questioning why such an aggressive narrative is being pushed during a decisive stage of the World Cup, especially given that Michael is widely known as one of the most introverted and media-averse personalities in elite football, a player who has never sought headlines, publicity campaigns or public courtship and who instead prefers to let his performances on the pitch speak for themselves.

“People around the player increasingly view the situation as a Real Madrid-driven media circus that has emerged at a particularly curious moment following the Spanish club’s deeply underwhelming season, with some even describing it as the behaviour of an increasingly insecure institution, one seemingly more concerned with controlling headlines, shaping public perception and placing itself at the centre of the conversation than respecting a footballer’s desire to focus on the biggest tournament in world football.”

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The account further noted: “Michael Olise has made the decision to remain at Bayern Munich this summer and, despite being under contract until 2029, the club are determined to open fresh negotiations immediately after the World Cup with the objective of extending his deal until 2031.

“The figures being sanctioned inside the supervisory board are understood to be unprecedented in Bayern Munich history and reflect both the club’s extraordinary valuation of the player and their awareness of the level of admiration he commands across European football.

“I can now exclusively reveal that Bayern are prepared to offer Olise a signing bonus worth £25 million alongside a salary package of approximately £600,000 per week, equivalent to around £31.2 million per year.

“The proposed terms are designed not only to reward arguably the best player in world football currently, but also to reduce any future temptation presented by footballing institutions such as Real Madrid or Liverpool.

“There is a growing recognition inside Bayern that retaining generational players in Munich increasingly requires the club to offer financial packages above normal market value, as the traditional pull of Bayern alone is no longer always sufficient to outweigh the attraction of the Premier League or institutions such as Real Madrid.

“It is important to stress, however, that there is currently no guarantee Michael Olise or his representatives will agree to a new contract despite Bayern’s determination to secure one, although the club are prepared to push beyond anything they have historically offered before, viewing such an extraordinary financial commitment as a necessary step to keep football’s most coveted player in Munich for the long term, with formal talks, as previously mentioned, expected to begin immediately after the World Cup.”

Bild journalist Christian Falk has also reported that Bayern want to keep Olise and want him to sign a new and improved contract.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Bayern want to nearly double Michael Olise’s wages in Munich as part of a deal to keep him at the club until 2031.

“You’ve heard the saying, if in trouble, make it double.

“The trouble is from Real Madrid – they really want him, and they’re fully aware of just how good he was in the Bundesliga this season.

“He was the player of the year in Germany and has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since his €50m move from Crystal Palace.

“It wasn’t a €100m deal like Harry Kane’s, which is why his salary isn’t up to par with the likes of the Englishman or Jamal Musiala.

“He’s right in the middle of the squad’s earners, so about €15m.

“Now, of course, he’s one of the most important players in the first XI, so he deserves more money.

“That’s why FC Bayern are prepared to give Michael Olise more money, and their argument is that if they’re prepared to offer more money, perhaps the France international can give them a few more years on the contract.

“In Germany, you can make a deal up to five years long, so the idea would be a contract until 2031.

“With that in mind, he can get closer to the top earners at Bayern Munich at around €25m a year.”

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